Diversity in Carlsbad

Just ahead of Episode Twelve of Three Men on the Bummel, thank you again for your kind comments about this caper and all our other Tales for Our Time - and the rest of our content on this The Mark Steyn Club's eighth birthday. Like many readers, Fraser Sutherland, an English Steyn Clubber, particularly appreciated Jim Holman's comments yesterday:

I remember watching The Mark Steyn Show on GB News and remarking: 'This guy (MS, I had never previously heard of him!) really believes what he says, that's a first for British television, dear God, he really does.' So I really second Jim's remarks, particularly the final paragraph and am glad Jim Holman wrote what he did.

Thank you, Fraser. As I have come to appreciate, life is far too short to say what you don't believe.

Eight years ago, we launched this series of audio adventures on a whim, threw it together somewhat hastily, and learned on the job. So I'm enormously grateful for listeners' appreciation of it. Our current tale is a Jerome K Jerome comic classic of minimal plot and maximum digressions. In tonight's episode, our heroic trio find themselves in Carlsbad and discover a protean multiculti utopia:

From Prague we travelled to Nuremberg, through Carlsbad. Good Germans, when they die, go, they say, to Carlsbad, as good Americans to Paris. This I doubt, seeing that it is a small place with no convenience for a crowd... Here you may hear more languages spoken than the Tower of Babel could have echoed. Polish Jews and Russian princes, Chinese mandarins and Turkish pashas, Norwegians looking as if they had stepped out of Ibsen's plays, women from the Boulevards, Spanish grandees and English countesses, mountaineers from Montenegro and millionaires from Chicago, you will find every dozen yards.

What, no Somalis?

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Twelve of our serialisation of Three Men on the Bummel simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here.

~Membership in The Mark Steyn Club is not for everyone, but it helps support all our content - whether in print, audio or video - and keep it available for everyone, around the world. Indeed, we now provide more free content each week than ever before in our twenty-two-year history. And, aside from Tales for Our Time, being a Steyn Club member does come with a few other benefits:

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, CDs and other items in the Steyn store;

~The opportunity to engage in live Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as tomorrow's;

~Transcript and audio versions of our video content, such as SteynPosts and The Mark Steyn Show;

~Comment Club privileges;

~Our Saturday music show, my anthology of video poetry and other weekend specials;

~Advance booking for the forthcoming sixth annual Mark Steyn Cruise;

~Customised email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the opportunity to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the world.

To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership.

Please join me tomorrow for Part Thirteen of Three Men on the Bummel.