A New Trump and His Old Enemies

Programming note: I'll be back this evening, Friday, with the conclusion of our eighth-birthday Tale for Our Time, Three Men on the Bummel by Jerome K Jerome. And tomorrow, Saturday, please join me for a rather Victorian episode of our Serenade Radio weekend music show, On the Town. The latter starts at 5pm British Summer Time - which is 6pm in Western Europe and 12 noon North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

~As part of The Mark Steyn Club's eighth-anniversary observances, welcome to the third brand new video edition of The Mark Steyn Show since my health collapsed at the end of the Steyn Adriatic cruise two years ago. Viewers seemed to appreciate the first and second show since our return. So I hope you'll want to watch this third outing.

Today's episode was filmed live on the Mark Steyn Iberian Cruise, and discusses the new administration in Washington, considering the differences between Trump 45 and Trump 47, and between America and the rest of the west. I'm joined by two of our favourite Steyn Show regulars - former presidential candidate Michele Bachmann and a very prescient surveyor of the scene Leilani Dowding. And making their debut on the show are Elizabeth "California Frizz" Barker and the Reverend Calvin Robinson, currently resident in Michigan. Click above to hear what they have to say.

~Among the benefits of Mark Steyn Club membership is that you can enjoy The Mark Steyn Show in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you find me more convivial in non-visual form, please log-in to our Audio and Transcript versions. To listen to the above show, simply click here.

This edition of The Mark Steyn Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. One advantage of membership is access to our comments section. So, if you take issue with anything Michele, Leilani, Elizabeth or Calvin said on the show, then feel free to have at it below.