A Se'nnight of Steyn: May 25-31

From the inbox:

Jackie writes in on Mark's Memorial Day tribute:

"Thank you Mark for this beautiful tribute to our many fallen. The music selection was perfect and poignant. I actually had tears and a swollen heart thinking of Caroline Grant and the many others who experienced similar events. Our heroes, our brothers, fathers, lovers. May they rest in peace and may we never forget what they gave."

While Fran shares:

"On Memorial Day, I can think all day long of a brave young man from our town, Cpl. Jesse M. Zamora, 22, who died from shrapnel when a roadside bomb blew up his Humvee in Baiji, Iraq.

"His mom, Paula, is a friend of mine and she asked, 'which son is it?' when the Army officials came to her door to tell her the news. Her older son, Tyrel was stationed in Baghdad and flew home for the funeral. Jesse always wanted to be a soldier, Paula told me. He joined right after graduation from high school. She took me on a tour through her home to show me where he grew up and showed me his bedroom which she kept exactly as he left it, but now with some photos of him in uniform, a flag and Army memorabilia. He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Jesse along with six others from his team were killed within a week of his death on February 3, 2006. I can't help but think for what purpose was his life and all the others who died over there cut so short.

"This very moving audio Memorial Day show is something the entire country should hear."

