Non-Indian Summer

On the Town Serenade Radio Episode Sixty

June 21, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15399/non-indian-summer On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, we wish a happy birthday to a legendary British lyricist, mark the solstice with summer and winter songs from the northern and summer hemispheres, celebrate the perfect match of singer and songwriting team, and enjoy a cavalcade of Non-Stop Number Ones down the decades. To listen to the programme, simply click here and log-in. ~Thank you for your kind comments about last week's edition. Suzy says: Every week I marvel at Mark Steyn's vast knowledge of nostalgic songs and his anecdotes of all the top composers, lyricists and singers he has personally known that he shares with us. (Not least how he finds the time to do it!) A wonderful insight into many popular songs from Serenade's playlist. Thank you, Mark. Thank you, Suzy. Chris, a Mark Steyn Club member from upstate New York, writes: Not a plebian song in there this week. I am so used to hearing that rainbow song that I had never even made a connection that it was Arthur Hamilton way back in the 50s who wrote it. I was quite the young lad then but nobody used music in TV shows like they do now. I don't hear it enough as you did with your youngster that it feels all full of treacle for me. It feels just sweet enough, and I would say quite atypical for songs at the time. Had no idea my favorite Sinatra song of all time 'Summer Wind' was first a German song! And I never knew that Nelson Riddle had that 'jazz organ phase' on anything other than Summer Wind, which is just so distinctive and pulls you right in. I wonder how much Johnny Mercer changed the German words? I see on Wikipedia that Springsteen told Colbert that 'Summer Wind' would be the one song he would listen to for the rest of his life if he could listen to only one such song. So he's not gone completely crazy. And Buble, mightily maligned on this side of the border did a killer version of 'Cry Me A River' to end the show. Great Serenade. Steyn Clubber Linda Powers enjoyed our finale: We are sitting here in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho in our camper munching on a salad I threw together for a light supper listening to multiple versions of "Cry Me a River" and the rest of this On the Town. I must say the information you shared was interesting, but choosing Michael Buble' to underscore the excellence of Hamilton's beautiful song lifted our humble meal such that I felt we were dining in the finest dinner club. Thanks, Mark, you never disappoint this Kansas couple. Kitty, a First Day Founding Member from Massachusetts, also enjoyed our foray into "Cry Me a River": Oooooh! The first time I ever heard Cry Me a River it was while watching the movie, The Girl Can't Help It, on a little black and white TV on the kitchen table while I was doing my homework late at night. I was so taken by the song and the gorgeous singer I had to stop my algebra II work and just watch and listen. Julie London was so beautiful, moving like a mist through the apartment following Tom Ewell's character around haunting him. It was my favorite song in that movie even though the movie seemed to be championing early rock and roll. That Mark was actually able to call Bobby Troup and talk to Julie London, Wow!!! My legs would have turned to jelly and I'm a girl not interested in girls that way. What a stunning woman she was, and what a voice! Thank you so much Mark. You are a modern day universal man! Alysia, a First Weekend Founding Member from South Carolina, has a suggestion for our Café Continental: Mark, whenever I hear Michael Buble's voice I think of Neil Sedaka. I see they share an Italian connection, Buble by ancestry and Sedaka by becoming a pop star in Italy when he recorded for the international market. Maybe an idea for a future Cafe Continental segment? And one more from our West Coast music maven, Gary Alexander; Frank's reading of 'Gone with the Wind' is one of the most gorgeous readings of a great song (and chart) he ever laid down -- and that's saying something. Clearly, it's not 'only for the lonely.' Now, to Arthur Hamilton. I love two songs he wrote with bass player Charlie Haden in The Art of the Song (1999), sung by Bill Henderson. One is 'Easy on the Heart' and the other is 'Ruth's Waltz,' both dedicated to Charlie's wife. Allow me to quote the charming oddities of the opening chorus: Here in this world of misinformation

I've found a word of truth

Hey, all you intellectual giants,

Here is a piece of social science.

Here is a sweet irrelevant phrase

To swallow with your vermouth.

No one willingly ever halts a Waltz for Ruth...

They may need steroids or smelling salts,

But no one willingly ever halts a Waltz for Ruth. ~On the Town is Steyn's weekly music show on Serenade Radio every Saturday at 5pm British Summer Time - that's 6pm in western and central Europe or 12 noon North American Eastern. You can listen from anywhere in the world by clicking the button at top right here. As you know, Mark is a great believer in old-school appointment listening, and loves the way Serenade's Saturday schedule flows through the day. However, we appreciate that many potential listeners are, at the appointed hour, shampooing the cat. So, as a bonus for Steyn Club members, we post On the Town at SteynOnline every weekend. You can find all our previous shows here. We do enjoy your comments on our weekend programming. Steyn Clubbers are welcome to leave them below. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, as we commence our ninth year, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. Mark Steyn on the Town can be heard on Serenade Radio at its regular times next weekend: Saturday 5pm London time/12 noon New York Sunday 5am London time/9pm Los Angeles © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

