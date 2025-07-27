A Se'nnight of Steyn: July 20-26

This week Mark examined new developments in the "Russia investigation". Here, Mark is pictured in an interview with George Papadopoulos from 2019.

Welcome and thank you to our new and returning members from Alaska, California, Cayman Islands, East Yorkshire, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, London, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Norfolk, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Prince Edward Island, Surrey, Switzerland, Tennessee, Virginia, and beyond.

Thomas of California has renewed:

Best of health to Mr. Steyn... Thank you as always to everyone involved in giving us the wonderful content provided by the Mark Steyn Club throughout the year.

As has Ann from Oklahoma:

...My heart stopped when I saw I'd expired! Please bring my life back to normal with my reinstatement to all things Steyn!

Don't let yourself be discombobulated like Ann was! If you are not already set up for auto-renew, it is easy to do so here. And, if you haven't yet joined, please consider this your formal invitation!

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline:

~ Recently, Mark lost a dear friend, the great lyricist Alan Bergman just a few months shy of his hundredth birthday. Mark celebrated the life and lyrics of Alan and his late wife Marilyn in Steyn's Song of the Week and yesterday, in a brand-new episode of Mark Steyn On the Town.

~ On Monday Mark made observations re the state of the western world from a Minneapolis election night party to the opening of a new Islamic center across the pond.

~ On Tuesday, Mark asked the burning question: is this The Return of Durham?

~ Mark returned to Clubland Q&A on Wednesday fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. This week's show covered a range of topics including Obama's treason, asylum seekers, civil war and more.

If you missed it, here's the action replay.

~ Laura's Links was back on Thursday with Laura Rosen Cohen's excellent round-up of gems around the internet including a truthful observation by someone who would know.

~ Mark's topical take on "The Insurrectionists" kicked off the weekend at SteynOnline with lots of feedback received both at SteynOnline and on Twitter.

(Oh, and if you missed Mark's interview with George Papadopoulos the first time around, you may find it in our archives here.)

On Saturday, Rick McGinnis gave us his review of the classic British gangster film "The Long Good Friday".

Finally, the weekend brought the conclusion of Mark's brilliant narration of Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad. If you have not yet had a chance to listen, we invite club members to log-in and catch up here.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm British Summer Time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern Time.

THE MARK STEYN 2026 CRUISE - October 4th-11th

Imagine:

Cruising from the picturesque Quebec City to the vibrant streets of New York, with stops at the stunning fjords of Saguenay, the historic charm of Sept-Îles, and the lively culture-rich shores of Halifax.

Exclusive access to live tapings of The Mark Steyn Show and all your favorite Club features – Sunday Poem, Tales for Our Time, and Steyn's Song of the Week.

Enjoying intimate parties and social hours with Mark and his special guests, as well as fellow cruisers who share your passion for meaningful conversation and unforgettable experiences.

Experiencing the timeless elegance and impeccable service aboard the Queen Mary 2 – truly a floating palace.

Spaces for this intimate voyage are very limited, and we want to make sure you don't miss your chance to embark on this journey with Mark and like-minded fellow cruisers from around the world.

Ready to secure your spot or want to chat about the best stateroom options?

Give a call to our Steyn at Sea Cruise Travel Partners at 1-844-340-3350. They'll help you every step of the way.

Or, better yet, click here to book your adventure now.