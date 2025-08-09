Tote Dat Barge, Take Off Your Kit

On the Town Serenade Radio Episode Sixty-Seven

August 9, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15513/tote-dat-barge-take-off-your-kit Programming note: Please join Mark later this evening at SteynOnline for the conclusion of his latest Tale for Our Time - Sherlock Holmes and The Final Problem. ~On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, we go down the Mississippi and up the Nile. Denial is a river in Egypt and Déshabillée is a state of undress in France - and this is the only show that embraces both of them. To listen to the programme, simply click here and log-in. ~Thank you for your kind comments about last week's edition. Fraser, an English member of The Mark Steyn Club, says: Gosh that was good. Every single minute from beginning to end. And what a truly lovely tribute to Cleo Laine. Absolutely nothing 'awry' in these 60 minutes. The programme never fails. I can't wait to hear the whole thing again... Thanks Mark Steyn. Peter, another English Steyn Clubber, writes: Thanks Mark for the memory of Cleo Laine, a wonderful voice. When I was a student in Oxford in the early '60s I was lucky to hear Johnny Dankworth and Cleo. Not sure if they had already played somewhere else but it was in a pub off the High Street, upstairs, informal, very crowded, hot and magical - oh and smoky. Those were the days. For Gordon, a Steyn Club member in the British Columbia interior, the music was chiefly of interest for its cinematic evocations: The Cleo Laine tribute immediately brought to mind the John Dankworth/Cleo Laine song 'Thieving Boy' that is played over the credits of the film The Concrete Jungle (aka The Criminal) (1962), nicely setting the tone for what is to come. Also enjoyed Magali Noël singing Michel LeGrand's arrangement for the French version of 'Johnny Guitar'. The discriminating French adore this film. It placed 21st in a list of '100 films pour une cinémathèque idéale"'published by Cahiers du Cinema. There - a little musical appreciation from a film nut. Thank you, Mark, for this show. Nick liked the asides about a couple of Cleo's pals: I enjoy these programmes immensely as I learn something new each week – usually several new things – plus there's always plenty of Sinatra. The comment about being on a judging panel with Benny Green was interesting as I often think about his Sunday afternoon Radio 2 programme when listening to On the Town. And Steve Race: I got some stick at junior school when the teacher went around the class and I said I liked his music. 'I asked about music; not rubbish!' she snorted. That teacher has no business being allowed anywhere around young persons. From Josh, a First Weekend Founding Member: When Frank Sr. takes the week off (vocally), it's Ladies Day on the town. No offense to Frank Jr. (who almost fools me sometimes), but when sister Nancy and Cleo Laine, among others, are at the mic, even Dean Martin should pipe down. The pipes on those dames. Voices, of course. And finally from Teresa: Noel Coward's lyric 'though my world may go awry' can apply to separation in a variety of forms -- with me it was my husband's death 18 months ago. While in a funk recently rattling around my memory laden home of 46 years, our visiting daughter piped up with 'didn't you and Dad always talk about taking a Mark Steyn cruise?' No sooner had I nodded in the affirmative than she whipped out her computer and made reservations for the 2026 cruise. Thinking musically, I guess that's an excellent way to get 'Back in the Saddle Again!' Ha. Regarding Tom Lehrer's comment on the use of 'awry,' I can't help but wonder if it caught his attention because it's sort of the opposite of a mathematical array! Great show! Very sorry to hear about your loss, Teresa, but you are right that Coward's line applies rather movingly to that depth of grief. And we are very much looking forward to seeing you on the Queen Mary 2 in Quebec City. ~On the Town is Steyn's weekly music show on Serenade Radio every Saturday at 5pm British Summer Time - that's 6pm in western and central Europe or 12 noon North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere in the world by clicking the button at top right here. We also post On the Town at SteynOnline every weekend as a bonus for Mark Steyn Club members. You can find all our previous shows here. We do enjoy your comments on our weekend programming. Steyn Clubbers are welcome to leave them below. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, now in its ninth year, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. Mark Steyn on the Town can be heard on Serenade Radio at its regular times next weekend: Saturday 5pm London time/12 noon New York Sunday 5am London time/9pm Los Angeles © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?