Ice Cream, You Scream

Greetings one and all and welcome back to another fresh batch of Laura's Links.

The sun is still shining and there's a lovely breeze and I'm glad I have some daytime hours to put the finishing touches on this week's column. It is definitely feeling like fall in these parts. The weather really changed on a dime, and there's a definite back to school vibe in the air. I actually always loved September and all the back to school activities both when I was in school myself and then with my kids. I loved getting the school supplies, getting a new lunch box and spending hours on the phone with friends consulting one another about our fabulous outfits for the first day of school.

I'm so old I remember dragging the phone cord right into my bedroom from the hall, and yelling at one or more of my siblings to hang up when they rudely interrupted my hours long tying up of the phone line each night until we finally got a second phone line! The kids' line! What a remarkable thing that was. I remember making sure I had enough dimes (then quarters) for the pay phones when we went out as teens. Those were the days. But times have changed. The Canada that I grew up in was certainly fading out as my kids were approaching high school age. But the pace of decrepitude is currently accelerating at a rate that is hard to keep track of, as you'll see in many of the links below.

It's really like Mark said a while back about mixing feces into your perfectly beautiful and delicious ice cream. We are now clearly in the Fecalicious Ice Cream stage of Western civilization.

~

In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, a non-Jewish journalist friend of mine called me and asked me if I thought that people would finally "get it" now. I told her at the time that I didn't think so. Anyway, for a while, I commemorated 9/11 but eventually, I couldn't bring myself to participate in another corrupted, hollow farce of memory morally inverted by those more sympathetic to the evildoers than their victims (very similar to the Anne Frank House, which I think should be burned down). By that I mean the "Crescent of Embrace", the homage to the terrorists that took 17 years to build, the plans for the Ground Zero Mosque and my own personal revulsion upon visiting the memorial site itself. Turns out my instincts were correct. What a disgusting, perverted and grubby mess. The 9/11 museum should also probably be razed to the ground and all of the decadent, fat cats living high on the hog, basically dancing on the graves and upon the blood of their fellow Americans, should be tarred, feathered and paraded with their bank statements pasted to their bodies up and down Manhattan. Just a helpful suggestion, of course! You're welcome, America.

~

Another news item caught my eye this week. What the actual fresh hell is going on with Chinese land acquisitions in America and why isn't any of this being stopped? This seems like a pretty big deal. Anyone? Bueller?

I sometimes have strange premonitions, or perhaps just a strong intuition about the way things (the world, politics and other less important trends) are going to go. These are incidents that are stronger than feelings, but just things I just know in my gut. Sometimes it takes a long time for me to be able to articulate the vibe, and I frequently don't have the words right at my fingertips at the exact moment that I want them, and I need to ruminate on the ties that bind the images and stories. With all of the stories that I mentioned above, the one common thread is that evil really never rests. It's buying up farms, it's pumping healthy children with cross-sex hormones and mutilating them. It's letting men terrorize, abuse, intimidate, humiliate and steal from women simply by using a dress and a pronoun as a lethal weapon. It's in the fiery anti-infidel rhetoric at many a local mosque and in the "globalize the intifadah" movement. It's within the lifeboats on the English channel, and in the hearts and hands of the flaccid and ever greedy politicians and human traffickers sacrificing our children on the raging, burning pyre of diversity, sneering and laughing at us as they regurgitate their woke pieties and faux concern to our faces.

Eternal vigilance and courage and action is required from each and every one of us.

Take a stand. This is simply one of the primary moral obligations of our era.

Waste not your time or days.

Have a great weekend and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

I AM IN THE WRONG LINE OF WORK.

Life in Punjabada.

Nothing to see here.

Pro Tip: It is possible to be against Big Pharma, and suspicious of drug rehab systems in America without praising the Taliban.

More of this. Hubba hubba!

All good in Canada. Not unrelated.

VDH: "What made the Democrat party go crazy?"

~

Israel and Jews:

Correct.

Interesting.

Welcome home.

Exactly.

~

Jewish Wisdom:

"Don't get stuck".

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

"Posh Girls for Illegal Immigration" (contains this killer line "Since graduating from the London School of Economics, she has had 'roles' rather than jobs.") When British people write b*tchy, they are the absolute world champions. That line. Dying.

"The Only Way Is Epping": "Now, in just a few short weeks, these protests haven't so much moved the Overton window on immigration as kicked it in." Excellent.

This seems fine.

The UK goes full Orwell.

"Dropped into the Third World without leaving home".

The BBC makes sure we know who the real victims are.

It's so bad.

I like the cut of his jib but is he serious or just a blowhard? Anyone?

~

Europe:

"It happened again." More from Eva here.

RELATED: "Sharia has arrived in Europe".

~

The Christian World:

The Persecution of Christians. Has the Pope posted on X about any of this? Have there been any mass rallies that I have missed? Any American congressmen or women or podcasters talking about this stuff? Asking for a friend.

~

Down Under:

"Nice house you got there. Would be a shame if anything happened to it".

~

Kooks:

It is a farce.

I'm with Snoop. RELATED.

~

Human Grace:

"Daddy, I got a heart".

THIS is the way.

"Love comes in many forms".

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from the week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.