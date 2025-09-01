Image

Mark Steyn

The Day After Labor

Seasons of Steyn

Image

Happy Labor Day/Happy Labour Day to our American and Canadian listeners respectively. This week's Song of the Week is subsumed within our annual holiday edition of The Mark Steyn Show, and we think you'll find it appropriately full of backbreaking sweat. For this special episode, Mark has retooled some of his regular features especially for the season. There's some thoughts on work and purpose by figures from Elizabeth Barrett Browning to P J McGuire (the father of America's Labor Day) ...and of course Mark himself on the fast approaching world without work.

Best of all for those who've missed it, there's a brand new installment of The Hundred Years Ago Show with a snapshot in hits and headlines of the Labour Day holiday of 1925.

Click above to listen.

The Mark Steyn Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can find the transcripts here. For those members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to our Mark Steyn Shows or our series of audio adventures Tales for our Time, we have an RSS feed here (and instructions here).

