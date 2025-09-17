A Special Relationship

If you missed today's edition of Steyn's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. This week's show covered a range of topics from the historic state visit by President Trump to the UK to the aftermath of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

For information regarding the event tomorrow night at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine that Mark mentioned in today's show, please click here.

Click above to listen.

Thank you for all your kind comments as The Mark Steyn Club settles into its ninth year, and thank you to all the brand new members of the Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.