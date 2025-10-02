Morning fire. Warrior faith.

*** The team at SteynOnline is appalled and horrified by the terrorist attack in the UK today as those gathered to celebrate their Jewish faith in a synagogue in Manchester. Live updates can be found here. Our prayers are with the families affected. ***

Hello again one and all and welcome to another edition of Laura's Links.

I'm putting the finishing touches to this column in the midst of preparing for Yom Kippur - the Day of Atonement. It's a 25 hour fast, and it is quite a solemn day. I attended a Torah lecture last Shabbat, and the Rabbanit (Rabbi's wife) who was giving the lecture talked a bit about how we prepare for the fast and for the day.

One of the things we do is have a large, festive meal. I never really thought about it too much in terms of the spiritual significance of that, but the Rabbanit gave some interesting insights. She said it was not, as is popularly thought, to prepare oneself in advance for a full day without food or drink. She said to picture someone who had a very important, life-determining trial on a certain day. The night before, they would probably be nervous and not have a great appetite. They would be worried and likely not be able to eat very much.

Though Yom Kippur is the day where our fate is inscribed for the following year, we are instructed to have a festive, good meal, the table set with linen and finery. This is because we are meant not to be nervous about our trial. Having a good meal with meat and wine is a show of confidence in G-d, a testimony of faith, that we have nothing to be worried about. I thought that was kind of nice.

The other thing I wanted to share is a podcast that touches on some of these issues many of which I find myself working on and thinking about quite frequently. It's mostly about having faith, and how to focus on living in the present and trying not to live in the past (resentment) or worry about the future (anxiety). A lot of these themes really resonate with me, especially as I approach Yom Kippur-perhaps you will enjoy it as well. The Rabbi himself has quite an interesting life story. It's not too Jewy, I hope you'll give it a whirl.

I've mentioned previously that every time I think I have seen an article describing the lowest of the low in Britain - and now in Canada - I have to remind myself that there really is no low. But the censorship, the out of control police force, the push for digital ID and the NHS going all in on incest, singing the virtues of something so gross, harmful and obviously a Pakistani Muslim thing, is kind of freaking me out. How much worse can it get? And like I said, Canada is no better. Here's a glimpse into the totalitarian centre of the Liberal party of Canada.

A lot of people online are sharing this clip of Ezra Klein and the ridiculously faux intellectual Ta-Nehisi Coates, but "are they stupid or pretending to be stupid" is not the point at all. The point, as Mark has often said, is to make you swallow the lie. Once you have compromised your own soul, and they compel you to say the big fat lie, they can get you to do anything.

They are evil nihilists. They want to destroy everything that is good and pure and wholesome. "Trans" is just one of the tools in the toolkit.

The corruption and destruction of children, the obliteration of their innocence, i.e child sacrifice should have been the red line, but somehow it wasn't. Child sacrificing societies have not fared well throughout history. The Western world is now included in those ranks. It's terrifying and worrying. To wit: "Read this. This is what Arlington Public Schools policy allows, and when parents object, the school board thinks they are the problem".

The parents that have done this to their children will never admit error. They will have to cling to this evil delusion for the rest of their days because if they let even the slightest doubt enter their mind, they will have to acknowledge that they were responsible for the irreversible mutilation of their children. That they paid for it, blessed it and encouraged it along with all the evil medical professionals and other "helpy" people. They would have to admit that they are essentially guilty for the death - spiritual and physical - of the child they created in partnership with G-d, basically that they murdered the human child they were gifted with. There is no walking it back. In my view, they are rightly, the living damned.

Well, hey there! Things got a little dark pretty quickly. I mean it's sort of in keeping with the solemness of Yom Kippur. I know people like a silver lining, and I always have to break the news that there isn't always a silver lining to a tale. There's a lot of bleak stuff going on, but that does not give anyone an excuse for inertia, or cowardice or undue pessimism. It's a reason to double down on goodness and courage and to buckle up for a still tumultuous ride in our lifetimes. So the silver lining is that we have this day, we have life and we can still make a difference and impact. There's a reason we are here.

May all those observing Yom Kippur have an easy and meaningful fast and may you all be inscribed for a healthy, happy and good new year.

See you on the other end of the fast.

