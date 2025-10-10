The Masters' Plan

Programming note: Tomorrow, Saturday, Mark will be back for his weekend music show Mark Steyn on the Town. It airs at 5pm British Summer Time - which is 6pm in Western Europe and 12 noon North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here. On Sunday, he will have a different kind of audio diversion, with Part Six of the new serialisation of his highly prescient bestseller, America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It.

~As you know, I regret that Donald J Trump is susceptible to the blandishments of the Royal Family. Likewise, I regret that he seeks the validation of the King of Norway and the Nobel Peace Prize Committee. I have had little regard for the latter at least since they enNobelled the world's Numero Uno celeb terrorist and Slav rent-boy addict Yasser Arafat. By comparison, this year's winner, the little-known Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, seems a more or less deserving winner. As for Trump getting frosted out, Reuters reports:

Ahead of the Nobel announcement, experts on the award had also said Trump was very unlikely to win as his policies were seen as dismantling the international world order the Nobel committee cherishes.

Thanks for putting it in a nutshell, you "experts". The absolute priority of the Trump Administration ought to be "dismantling the international world order" - because it is the "international world order" that has brought to the brink of oblivion the entire "west", including America. There is a certain irony in this, in that the "international world order" is largely the creation of the United States - which, upon its ascendancy to dominance three-quarters of a century ago, chose to act not as a conventional imperial power but through the fiction of a "global commons". It was inevitable, with the collapse of the Cold War balance of power, that the "global commons" would become something in its own right and that the "peace" it protects has proved far more lethal to the survival of the "free world" than the wars that preceded it.

So, for example, plucked more or less at random, here are the world's second-richest man, somebody called Larry Ellison, and Trump's newly-appointed Viceroy of Gaza, Tony Blair, shooting the breeze about their plans for you - yes, you, Mrs Gladys Scroggins of 27b Maple Street:

Well this isn't terrifying at all. Here's Blair talking to Oracles Larry Ellison. "Citizens will be on their best behavior because we're constantly watching & recording everything that's going on." Now you can see why Starmer is so keen on digital ID pic.twitter.com/sZuB0tj02p — Bernie (@Artemisfornow) September 28, 2025

Mr Ellison and Sir Tony were speaking at something called the "World Governments Conference". This is not "government" as the term is understood by my fellow Granite Staters, which involves going down to the school gym and voting for which of your neighbours should be Selectman or Road Agent or Overseer of the Poor. Larry Ellison has never been elected to anything; Tony Blair last submitted himself to the voters twenty sod-bollocking years ago. Yet both men's utter indifference to the voice of the masses is no obstacle to a life of cruising from one "government" shindig to another making plans for billions of people.

Whereas out there on the stump, trying to persuade the citizenry into going along, one might get one's head blown off.

Incidentally, you know all those "ethical standards" you're supposed to have when an interviewer interviews an interviewee on CNN and whatnot? None of that on the oldest-established permanent floating globalist crapgame circuit. So Tony feels no need to preface his first question by disclosing that Larry has given a third of a billion dollars to something called the "Tony Blair Institute"... In the old days, that would be a lot for a former British prime minister. Ask Mr Gladstone or the Earl of Rosebery.

They're not the only sinister megalomaniacs bent on world domination hiding in plain sight as sinister megalomaniacs bent on world domination. A fortnight or so back, after President Trump's visit to Windsor Castle, Sadiq Khan, the Taqiyya Muslim in charge of the UK capital, decided Londoners needed cheering up and so released a heartwarming video of the new city he has ushered into being:

Those are not the words of Sir Sadiq but of a pseudo-poet called Kareem Parkins-Brown. Back when our civilisation was still capable of poetry, it involved disciplines such as rhyme and metre. Now it's just lousy prose whose random line-breaks are supposed to give it the affect of profundity. In humdrum reality, it's a vision more chilling than anything in Orwell. Why is that poor chap weeping on a park bench in London? Because he is thousands of miles from his homeland? But wait, say Sadiq and Kareem. Here is someone also from thousands of miles away who similarly has no reason to be here, but the fact that you have nothing in common turns out to be what binds you, and you will build the Great World City together. Alternatively, if you're an octogenarian lady in Vienna, or Niort, or Årjäng, the chap you have nothing in common with might just be your next rapist.

Hitler, Stalin and Mao were parochial pikers in their mad ambition compared to these guys. That fellow sobbing on the park bench? He's sitting in London, but it could be Paris or Oslo, Toronto or Sydney, New York or Des Moines, or any outpost of the "international world order". 1-800-CRAPHOLE. As they are wont to remark in another context, think globally, act locally. Although probably not in Jalalabad or Mogadishu, not just yet.

Sir Sadiq is telling the raped pensioners to lie back and think of the New Anywhere. "Diversity" and the panopticon 24/7 surveillance state are twin prongs of the same strategy, for the first - the multiculti low-trust bleephole - is not possible without the centralised control of the latter: Diversity through ruthlessly enforced conformity!

Thought for the day from a book I did at school - by AJP Taylor:

Until August 1914 a sensible, law-abiding Englishman could pass through life and hardly notice the existence of the state, beyond the post office and the policeman. He could live where he liked and as he liked. He had no official number or identity card. He could travel abroad or leave his country for ever without a passport or any sort of official permission.

Will it be like that in the Fifteen-Minute City?

Oh, and to which polling station do you go to vote out Larry Ellison or Tony Blair?

I hope those Nobel Peace Prize experts are right about Trump: Don't just "dismantle the international world order", Mr President, drive a stake through it and salt the earth.

