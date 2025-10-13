"God Bless The Peacemaker"

Hey guys, it's your Official In House Jewish mother and I am reporting on the developments in Israel as they happen, starting with what was happening 08:00 Israel time when I started watching the live stream of news in Hebrew.

I have to tell you that it is almost impossible to put all my thoughts and feelings into words right now, but I'll do my best. So the TV stream started to report this morning Israel time that seven of the hostages were on their way to Israel. But before the first seven were released, Hamas terrorists used their own phones and made the hostages call their parents from their phones as they sat in the background. You may have already seen footage of this. It was a final psychological torment. Hamas are savage barbarian terrorists and they are expert at psychological warfare. They were denied the opportunity of doing a full Leni Riefenstahl so this was their final production. The second group of live hostages of 13 men was scheduled for 10:00 AM Israel time but it was a bit delayed.

There were clips from Hostage Square, tons and tons of people. Clips from prayers that were held at the Nova site. I kept thinking, thank you Hashem!! Look where Israel and the Jewish people were two years ago-in the middle of a bloody, merciless slaughter with an American President that sided with Hamas, and look where we are now.

Hostages on their way home and a POTUS that has a bond with Israel and the Jewish people (and with PM Netanyahu personally) that is almost unbelievable.

Towards 09:00 Israel time, we started getting a feed from Ben Gurion airport and the red carpet was laid out, the honour guard, it was very moving. Then we saw Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Ambassador Mike Huckabee and Ambassador Yehiel Leiter on the tarmac. When Trump deplaned he made sure to tell Amb. Leiter that his son Moshe who was killed in battle in Gaza, was watching him from heaven. President Trump is such a mensch. What a beautiful thing to do. Sarah Netanyahu was tastefully dressed. Then President Herzog welcomed Trump with his wife and they weren't really creating space for Bibi. Trump extended his arm and pulled Bibi into the greeting. Again, total class. There is really a bond between them.

The initial pictures of the seven showed that they were walking on their own, thank G-d. Then there was this incredible split screen of the hostages being released and Trump arriving. Honestly, I cannot stop crying happy tears.

Other random things: The Knesset made Trump the Peacemaker hats (red). Breaking news that Egyptian President Sisi has personally invited Bibi to the summit at Sharm El Shaikh and that Trump is taking Bibi. Also, breaking protocol, Trump invited Bibi and Sara into The Beast with him on the way to Jerusalem. Apparently the president of Indonesia may also attend-surprise. There are rumblings that this summit is going to be a game changer.

As of 12:30 PM Israel time all the living hostages are in Israel, thank you Hashem!! I have been glued to X and Israeli Channel 14. One X post said "finally we are at October 8". Some are talking about the Gematria of 738. OK guys I'll update again soon. Waiting for photos from the hospitals and waiting for Trump's speech.