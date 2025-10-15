The Land Where Everything is Policed Except Crime by Melissa Howes

The Mark Steyn Show

October 15, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15637/the-land-where-everything-is-policed-except-crime Audio Recording Whilst a suspected virus pummels Steyn HQ - and, in lieu of our usual Wednesday Clubland Q&A - we will instead go back five years to a the time when a suspect virus was used as a pretext to pummel the world into submission. From the introduction: Welcome to an audio special of The Mark Steyn Show – this time going across Britain (with a jaunt elsewhere in the Commonwealth) looking at the most standout Brit Wanker Coppers of the Day from episodes past. This anthology takes us far and wide, from London's Metropolitan police and the Bedfordshire police to the Lancashire police and an honorary wanker copper from Quebec's Sûreté. Lurking in the shadows, criminalizing birthday serenades, and policing one's trousers are all within the purview of law enforcement in the coronapocalypse when it comes to the land where everything is policed except crime... Since then, the Brit Wanker Coppers have shifted from tossing people out of beauty spots with a mere fine to tossing people into jail for mere tweets. And, it only promises to get worse. Yesterday, Tommy Robinson completed a two-day trial on a "terrorism" charge our friend Norman Fenton helpfully explains: Just got out of court from @TRobinsonNewEra "terrorist" trial. Judge said he would announce his verdict on 4 Nov (he first said 21 Oct but Tommy will still be on his state invited visit to Israel then). I don't understand why judge could not make his verdict today based on the evidence we all heard. The prosecutor accepted that there were flaws in the procedures leading to Tommy's detainment and that there was no evidence that he was involved... in terrorist activities. She said the reasons he was detained were: 1. Driving a high value car that was not his own 2. Had not bought channel tunnel ticket in advance 3. Evasive when questioned 4: Notoriety for associating with 'far right activists' She said even if the judge disagreed that there were 'departures from the ideal' in the detainment procedures and that there was not significant quality of evidence for his detention, 'it does not invalidate the request for his phone pin code' The defence barrister decimated this argument pointing out, for example: 1. The point about associating with far right activists had not been presented as part of the prosecution evidence. Moreover, this proves that he was detained for his political beliefs which was unlawful. 2. As there was no lawful basis to detain Tommy under the prevention of terrorism act there was no obligation for him to provide his PIN code. The fact that the judge could not deliver a verdict today concerns me as it suggests there may be some political considerations to take into account. Also, as Tommy stated when leaving court, it means another expensive day in court. The punishment is the process. This political persecution needs to end both for its immorality against Tommy and the enormous waste of public resources it involves. Even if you aren't planning to drive to Spain in your friend's Bentley, you may still be considered a suspected terrorist: 🚨UK GOVERNMENT SAYS WE'RE ALL TERRORISTS Their website now says if you believe 'Western Culture is under threat from mass migration and a lack of integration' you are a TERRORIST I think that makes me a terrorist then 🤣

Are you a terrorist? pic.twitter.com/NV1RWwSxYG — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) October 14, 2025 Meanwhile, Britain's chief censor Ofcom has just fined an American company for activity occurring on American soil under the premise that the "First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution binds only the U.S. Government and not 'overseas bodies', such as Ofcom.". Hmmm. I recall there was a war fought over less... Mark Steyn Club members are encouraged to share their own thoughts re: Tommy's trial, Ofcom's overreach or Brit Wanker Coppers by logging in to the comment section below. © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

