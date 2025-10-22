Image

Mark Steyn

One Degree of Separation

Clubland Q&A Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/15650/one-degree-of-separation

Audio Recording

Shia Twelver Zohran Mamdani poses with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, an unindicted co-conspirator of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Image

If you missed today's edition of Steyn's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. This week's show covered a range of topics from the shutdown of the government in the U.S. to the crackdown on conservatives in the rest of the world. Plus, Mark fielded questions on the race for mayor in New York, Diane Keaton, Digital ID, the genocide of Christians by Muslims in Nigeria, and more.

At the excellent suggestion of Steve from Manhattan, we will be considering the appropriate river bed and ocean floor acknowledgements to undertake on our upcoming Mark Steyn Cruise from Quebec City to New York on board Queen Mary 2.

Click above to listen.

Thank you for all your kind comments as The Mark Steyn Club settles into its ninth year, and thank you to all the brand new members of the Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item (members only)

Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Never Mind the Bollocks, It's Islam
  2. Ellison Island
  3. Lozza Laughs Last
  4. One Degree of Separation
  5. Live Around the Planet: Wednesday October 22nd

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

 

Image

Image

Image

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.