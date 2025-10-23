Twenty Miracles

Hey guys and gals and they/thems wherever you are!

Thank you for being here for yet another fresh batch of Laura's Links. I'm now in the "after the (Jewish) holidays" time of year, which means I have a massive pile of things to catch up on - lots of stuff to read, some correspondence to complete, plans, a bunch of things I need to write, and to-do lists from various sectors of my domestic sphere to conquer. There are no Jewish holidays now until Chanukah, and I'm hopeful that my holiday brain fog will clear well before then.

Among the many things I am enjoying about the Trump administration is that President Trump has an excellent sense of humor and superb comic timing. As it happens, a lot of his staff members are pretty funny as well. In case you missed it, this is a chef's kiss exchange, courtesy of Karoline Leavitt.

I've still been thinking a lot about the released hostages. I went to a Torah class last Saturday and the woman leading the class said that we didn't just experience a miracle, we witnessed and experienced twenty separate miracles. Last week, the Torah portion of Bereshit was read, that's the first portion that describes how G-d created the universe. For me, it was quite a wondrous feeling, re-reading the story of creation and thinking about the living hostages back at home, re-living creation themselves. Of course, things are not all totally rosy. There's lots on my mind, like the next stages of the deal and the murdered hostage's bodies that still have not been returned. The Gazan on Gazan massacre is also pretty horrendous, but what did people think Hamas was all about? I note there are still no demonstrations for Gazans being slaughtered by Gazans, but I'll wait. In the meantime, this is a masterpiece column by Kurt Schlichter that sums things up pretty nicely.

There are many other grotesque things going on in the world right now - as usual. There's the disintegration of Great Britain into a decrepit, festering Islamic pustule. There's the upcoming election in New York City. I'm not sure that even the most cynical among us Normals could have predicted the election of an antisemitic, communist, Ugandan Muslim, nepo-baby crackpot just a few short years from 9/11. The Ground Zero Mosque guys must be laughing their heads off ("Hold my non-alcoholic beer...").

Meanwhile, Christians are being slaughtered in Africa while the Pope prays to a block of ice and I hear that Jews are being accused in some quarters of the kook woke right Interwebbzzz of cooking up the Wuhan Flu and making it Ashkenazi-proof.

So let me just say one thing about that:

I hereby swear I will personally drown the Yid who blabbed about this best, bestest BESTY BESTORAMA SEEKRIT in a barrel of Matzah Ball Soup.

WE ALMOST FOOLED EVERYONE and then one blabby blabbermouth goes ahead and leaks. Do people not have any shame at all?!??!?!

I gotta go now. I want to make sure I destroy the ownership papers of the Wuhan Lab. I told everyone like a million, gazillion, bazillion times that we should get a better name on the dotted line and the fake passport than "Ori Yenta" but does anyone listen to me?

No. So here we are.

I gotta peace out now and do some serious damage control.

Catch you in the comments as I'm able!

~

North America:

"This is America."

Nothing to see here.

Hey Canadian Jews: CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW????

"Lousiana man."

~

Israel and Jews:

Hamas is Hamas.

"Witkoff must have been baffled".

Fasting on Yom Kippur for the first time.

"My commander will always be my commander, until the day I die. You will go with me until my last day and even in the world to come."

Tommy Robinson in Israel (who got a standing ovation and packed a house in Tel Aviv at a live lecture with 1800 people, including members of Knesset).

"The great Gadi Taub with Tommy Robinson in Israel."

Advice from VDH.

October 7.

HISTORY GEEK OUT! More here.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Tommy Robinson goes scorched earth on Channel 4. Ha ha.

Katie Hopkins: "Things are speeding up fast in the UK."

There's at least one Jew with a pair in the UK.

The impossibly stiff-necked, elitist snobbery of the Official Jews of Britain will be their undoing along with the jihad. This is where appeasement leads to? This is where left-wing Jewish cowardice leads to.

Everything is totally fine and normal in the UK.

Ireland: "Well, the 10 year old's skirt was too short."

~

Europe:

Meanwhile, at the Vatican.

~

Asia:

When life turns into a Mark Steyn prediction, otherwise known as "he warned us twenty or so sod-bollocking years ago".

~

Kooks:

Yes. We do indeed.

This is evil, evil stuff.

~

Misc:

Science GEEK OUT!

~

Human Grace:

Great segment: "So you're a social justice activist warrior? OK, how do you contribute to your causes?" Social justice warrior officially humbled! Great stuff. One of my closest friends recently said to me that whatever people spend their time and their money on are the most important things to them, no matter what they say to the contrary.

He just wants to look at the sky.

"Live while you're alive."

