Big Apple, Big Allah

Programming note: Tomorrow, Saturday, Mark will be back for his weekend music show Mark Steyn on the Town. It airs at 5pm British Summer Time - which is 6pm in Western Europe and 12 noon North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here. On Sunday, he will have a different kind of audio diversion, with Part Eight of the new serialisation of his highly prescient bestseller, America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It.

~I can't decide whether this is the sort of ad you run when your internals show you're done and you've got nothing to lose, or when it's way closer than anyone ever expected and just needs one extra push:

This is the wildest attack ad I've ever seen in politics. Andrew Cuomo pulling out all the stops. pic.twitter.com/rPQ77Z3bE7 — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) October 23, 2025

What's interesting is that in an ad playing up to every stereotype about Democrat client groups there's no mention of what is Mr Mamdani's most obvious glass-ceiling-shattering quality: his "Muslimness", as Sir Keir Starmer's working party on Islamophobia likes to say. Me twenty sodding years ago:

You don't need to fly jets into skyscrapers and kill thousands of people... The wimp state will bend over backwards to give you everything you want – including, eventually, the keys to those skyscrapers.

And so, in New York as in London and Minneapolis, it is proving. To the progressive mind, there is no legitimate basis on which to object to a hardcore jihad-chummy taqiyya Muslim taking over your city. Even a bloodsoaked homicidal sex-fiend like Cuomo can only object to the Islamicness super-covertly, by mocking the famous stupidity of New York Jews:

⏬️⏬️⏬️ Beautiful.

Made me laugh.

Enjoy ‼️ pic.twitter.com/zt4CuZq2rn — Yisrael official 🇮🇱 🎗 (@YisraelOfficial) October 23, 2025

One should never underestimate the power of fear in politics. Just as white working-class English girls are expected to lie back and think of diversity, so too are moneyed Democrat power-brokers like Chuck Schumer.

So who is Zohran Mamdani? Well, it depends who you talk to. Or, rather, it depends who he talks to:

Zohran Mamdani completely changes the way he talks and how he sounds depending on what country he's in Here are clips of him - In America

- In South Africa

- On a Turkish podcast

- During his hip-hop rapper days This is absolutely insane. He's an actor pic.twitter.com/N0lK5Z5hTQ — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 21, 2025

"He's an actor"? Well, why wouldn't he be? His mum's a filmmaker and, within her limited range of interests, not a bad one. (She was a guest of mine on the BBC over thirty sod-bollocking years ago at the time of her breakout picture Mississippi Masala. Fun gal. As I recall, she thought I was a neocolonial racist, but didn't see why that should be any obstacle to an enjoyable show. The good old days, eh?)

So what if he's a mere actor? In case you haven't noticed, that's the way to bet: Justin Trudeau was a drama teacher. Emmanuel Macron was the drama teacher's pet. Volodymyr Zelenskyyyyy played a president in a comedy show so they picked him to play a president in a war-zone. Anyone who has stood in the wings next to "Boris" Johnson as he painstakingly musses up his hair before walking out on stage will understand that, as "politics" diverges ever more from reality, a certain basic touring-rep furniture-chewing slab of ham is necessary to put over diversity-is-our-strength and the rest of the higher bollocks. Otherwise, you wind up with Kamala.

Who knows where you find these unlovely creatures? Other than, for all you "No Kings" types, the British Commonwealth (Obama, Harris, Mamdani). But the point of the 24/7 fifth-rate dinner-theatre is to ensure that there will be no change to anything that matters. Which makes "politics" increasingly pointless. In 2021, when I returned (briefly) to the UK media for the first time in twenty years, I thought I ought to try to find out about all these important people I'd never heard of. So I started swinging by The Daily Sceptic's morning "News Round-Up". But I'm thinking of packing it in because it's full of codswallop any creature more sentient than an earthworm has known for a decade. For example, from today's edition:

"The grooming gangs rapists are mainly Pakistani Muslim, not 'Asian'" – It's time to stop using the word 'Asian' to describe the members of grooming gangs, says Hardeep Singh in the Telegraph.

You don't say. Actually, some of us did say. Yours truly, August 29th 2014 - that's over eleven sod-bollockingly sodding years ago:

As James Delingpole explains, if you have to get specific about the perpetrators, the preferred euphemism is 'Asian', a word that in Fleet Street doesn't mean Chinese or oriental but persons deriving from the Indian sub-continent. This is, apart from anything else, grossly unfair to Hindus. The men who raped and tortured these girls were, in Rotherham as elsewhere, mostly Muslims of Pakistani and Bangladeshi origin. And their victims were not.

That was known - or, at any rate, knowable - over a decade ago. But The Daily "Sceptic" thinks it's news that in 2025 the Telegraph has caught up with Delingpole eleven years earlier. How many girls have been gang-raped, sodomised, pissed on, dangled off balconies, doused in petrol, burnt alive and/or fed into kebab-mincers while the Telegraph was musing over the semantics?

The "national inquiry" Keir Starmer got bounced into announcing is now falling apart. Five victims of the "Asian" "groomers" have now quit the panel because they objected to both candidates for chairman - a choice between a social worker or a police officer, members in good standing of the two professions that most enthusiastically enabled the rapists. So, naturally, the only angle that interests the UK's grisly media is whether the relevant minister, Jess Phillips, will now be forced to resign for calling the gang-raped girls "liars".

We don't need an "inquiry". Because it's all been known for years. Here is a certain "niche Canadian" in a rare moment of UK media honesty:

What exactly is there to "inquire" into? We know who's raping the girls. We know who's colluding with them. We know it goes up to the Home Office, the House of Lords and at least two prime ministers. I suppose we don't know the full story of why the "establishment" is covering for Ahmed and Mohammed, but we aren't going to get it from Jess Phillips, are we? What can be deduced, even from my short monologue above, is that every English town covers up in the exact same way - whether northern and gritty or southern and leafy, or indeed midland and ambivalent. So it would not be unreasonable to posit that the cookie-cutter cover-ups are at the direction of headquarters in a Home Office now wholly hollowed out by Islam.

So it's not a whodunnit, it's a we-all-know-whodunnit-but-we-can-never-say-it. Why? Because the root cause of clan-based child-sodomy is the foundational myth of the post-war west - that Diversity is our Strength. No fifth-rate baroness for hire is going to go anywhere near that. That is also why, to the progressive mind, there is no acceptable rationale on which one can reject as mayor a Ugandan twelver who only thought to apply for US citizenship when he got into New York electoral politics. Old-school Tammany gladhanding wardheelers like the wretched Cuomo might still be willing to raise an objection or two, but he's up against a culture that a generation ago decided the enlightened response to Islamic supremacism was to double the rate of Muslim immigration to the west.

Apparently, you can also do that retrospectively:

Impressive that Jesus managed to be born in a Muslim-majority county more than 6 centuries before Islam was even founded. The Columbia School of Journalism in the bio really brings the whole thing full circle. pic.twitter.com/l3gQv7bitc — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 24, 2025

Once Mamdani's in, he will never be voted out. Because that might risk being perceived as "Islamophobic". So his election will formally enshrine Ilhan Omar's "Some people did something" in American iconography now and forever.

Where next? As I wrote twenty sod-bollocking years ago ...er, well, no actually, just last month. How about that?

Which is why, circa 2030, either Shabana Mahmood or Zia Yusuf will be Britain's prime minister.

My pal Dan Wootton today:

Plot for Mahmood to be first Muslim PM.

The freedom to speak honestly about Islam would be more powerful than all the Cruise missiles lobbed at Afghanistan since 2002. But, if you're indifferent to little Charlene Downes being fed into a kebab mincer, why get hot and bothered about the most powerful mayor in America being palsy-walsy with co-conspirators of the first World Trade Center bombing?

Across the west, the crisis is moving beyond politics.

~If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to comment away (before Larry Ellison smoothly removes all dissent from the Internet). If you're not a member but you'd like to be, you can sign up for a full year, or, lest you suspect a dubious scam by a fly-by-night shyster, merely a quarter. And don't forget our gift membership for a friend or loved one. Among the other benefits of membership is our series of monthly audio adventures, Tales for Our Time. Mark misspoke on Wednesday's show when he said a new tale would be beginning tonight: it will, in fact, commence next Friday. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, please see here.