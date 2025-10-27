Image

Mark Steyn

Avocado on Lam

by Melissa Howes
In the News

https://www.steynonline.com/15660/avocado-on-lam

Who says they can't assimilate?

Within a day of being "accidentally released" from HMS Chelmsford, famous Ethiopian sex offender Hadush Kebatu had exchanged the clear plastic bag he was discharged with to a distinctive avocado bag. That bag was what helped passerby to identify him in Finsbury Park where he was picked up by police on Sunday.

Readers may recall Kebatu had arrived via small boat just days before he ran into two girls having pizza on a town center bench. After they offered him a piece of pizza, he asked "do you want to come to the Bell Hotel to have babies?" before assaulting them.

Mark's description of the scene upon his initial arrest earlier this year:

a week of sustained mass protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping has just led a generally craven and pusillanimous council to vote for its closure.

Even Kemi Badenoch - leader of the "Conservative" Party, for those who've never heard of her - has been minded to make a rare intervention on something that actually matters, and join the calls for the tolling of the Bell. That's unusual - because, if you watch "mainstream" telly, as Kemi does, the aggrieved mums who don't want their daughters raped are all far-right racists who are irredeemably migrantphobic...

Followed by his take on the BBC's main concern:

Protests leave asylum seekers afraid to exit hotel

Good. That'll do wonders for the sex-crime statistics. Perhaps next time the Beeb could ask the fourteen- and sixteen-year-old girls assaulted by one of the hotel's residents whether they also feel afraid to leave their homes.

Indeed. One wonders if the assault victims were also afraid to leave their homes when they found out their attacker was on the lam.

Though you almost have to feel a bit sorry for the guy - who apparently tried to get back into the prison for at least ninety minutes before being shooed away by the HMS Chelmsford prison and pointed to the nearest train station:

Whereupon Kebatu was next spotted in Chelmsford City Centre:

Then he boarded a train for London and was next seen sporting that fetching new bag:

As our friend Mahyar Tousi observed:

It turns out this isn't even the first time this has happened:

Oh, and whatever happened to the will of the people re: the removal of those "migrants" at the Bell Hotel? Well, they are still there thanks to an appeal by the Home Office to the High Court.

But, the good people of Epping will not be silenced.

~ Meanwhile, we at least have some good news to report on the Pakistani Muslim Rape Gang front:

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

Image

