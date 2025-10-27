Avocado on Lam

Who says they can't assimilate?

Within a day of being "accidentally released" from HMS Chelmsford, famous Ethiopian sex offender Hadush Kebatu had exchanged the clear plastic bag he was discharged with to a distinctive avocado bag. That bag was what helped passerby to identify him in Finsbury Park where he was picked up by police on Sunday.

Readers may recall Kebatu had arrived via small boat just days before he ran into two girls having pizza on a town center bench. After they offered him a piece of pizza, he asked "do you want to come to the Bell Hotel to have babies?" before assaulting them.

Mark's description of the scene upon his initial arrest earlier this year:

a week of sustained mass protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping has just led a generally craven and pusillanimous council to vote for its closure. Even Kemi Badenoch - leader of the "Conservative" Party, for those who've never heard of her - has been minded to make a rare intervention on something that actually matters, and join the calls for the tolling of the Bell. That's unusual - because, if you watch "mainstream" telly, as Kemi does, the aggrieved mums who don't want their daughters raped are all far-right racists who are irredeemably migrantphobic...

Followed by his take on the BBC's main concern:

Protests leave asylum seekers afraid to exit hotel Good. That'll do wonders for the sex-crime statistics. Perhaps next time the Beeb could ask the fourteen- and sixteen-year-old girls assaulted by one of the hotel's residents whether they also feel afraid to leave their homes.

Indeed. One wonders if the assault victims were also afraid to leave their homes when they found out their attacker was on the lam.

Though you almost have to feel a bit sorry for the guy - who apparently tried to get back into the prison for at least ninety minutes before being shooed away by the HMS Chelmsford prison and pointed to the nearest train station:

BREAKING: A delivery driver who spoke to wanted man Hadush Kebatu outside Chelmsford prison has exclusively told Sky News the "confused" offender was guided to the railway station by prison staff.

https://t.co/KfUZGnnz8o 📺 Sky 501 and Youtube pic.twitter.com/ggizN0rrDo — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 25, 2025

Whereupon Kebatu was next spotted in Chelmsford City Centre:

***Exclusive*** I have been sent footage, of who is believed to be the Epping migrant, Hadush Kebatu ,videod by a member of the public in Chelmsford City centre at midday today, and emailed to me. I have permission to share. He is wanted by Police. pic.twitter.com/5yqWry7C4X — Adam Brooks AKA EssexPR 🇬🇧 (@EssexPR) October 24, 2025

Then he boarded a train for London and was next seen sporting that fetching new bag:

Accidentally released from prison Ethiopian sex offender Hadush Kebatu has been spotted in Dalston library in East London. The @metpoliceuk have released a short video. The Benny Hill theme music has been added. pic.twitter.com/uqzmZ8qxyU — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) October 26, 2025

As our friend Mahyar Tousi observed:

One day, there will be a Netflix film about Hadush Kebatu's adventures in London. The man who doesn't even know he's being hunted by the police and keeps trying to go back to the same prison while repeatedly getting rejected at the door. pic.twitter.com/y2kuT9oRb2 — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) October 25, 2025

It turns out this isn't even the first time this has happened:

Migrant sex offender is second person to be freed by mistake from HMP Chelmsford https://t.co/GPgWaPcTQJ — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 26, 2025

Oh, and whatever happened to the will of the people re: the removal of those "migrants" at the Bell Hotel? Well, they are still there thanks to an appeal by the Home Office to the High Court.

But, the good people of Epping will not be silenced.

~ Meanwhile, we at least have some good news to report on the Pakistani Muslim Rape Gang front: