The Good Old Days

Hello once again and thanks for checking out this current batch of Laura's Links.

It is likely that as I write this, our North American readers will be getting ready for Halloween. When I was little, we used to go out trick or treating in a pack - siblings and friends. At the end of the evening, we would sit in the living room on the carpet, and dump out our bags to examine our hauls. Apples were promptly chucked because boomer nutcases convinced us all that there were razor blades stuck into them. Little bags of potato chips and chocolate bars were always the best trading chips, and little toothbrushes and toothpaste sets (or even worse, those disgusting chewables that turned the plaque on your teeth red - anyone remember those??) and then the haggling began in earnest. As we got older, we still tried to get away with trick or treating until it became embarrassing and obvious that we were geriatric trick or treaters.

As I got older, I watched social media videos of neighborhoods that went all out for kids, doing haunted houses etc., and going crazy with the decorations and tons of candy given out. Then there were videos of new immigrants to North America being kind of stunned that kids could go door to door and get free candy and treats from total strangers - just for the fun of it and getting all verklempt about it. That part of Halloween is nice and fun.

The gross part of it is adults who use this kids holiday as yet another an excuse to get completely drunk and act like complete morons and feel like they can get away with anything BECAUSE COSTUMES. It's also pathetic to see women use the occasion to try and outdo one another with frankly, the sluttiest and most revealing nurse or cheerleader or whatever costumes out there. Ladies - PLEASE JUST STOP.

Anyway, my kids didn't do Halloween because I became more Jewishly observant in my adulthood and observant Jews do not celebrate Halloween. I'm glad I had the experience, but I don't think my kids missed out on much. And anyway, as I've mentioned previously, Canada is a much different place than the country and culture that I grew up in.

Like Final Net hairspray, legwarmers and shoulder pads, it goes into my 1970s and 1980s mental memory files. As I've also mentioned, thank G-d there was no Internet back then to record for posterity all the incredibly stupid and embarrassing things me and my friends did back then. There are still photos and memories and that is enough. Viva Gen X!

Before I sign off, I had to pop this beauty of a link right up top. I saw some people say that it should be an SNL skit (i.e back when SNL was funny), but I actually think it's so bad it's good, it's way funnier than anything SNL has come up with in recent memory. It's a trainwreck, you can't stop watching these abject morons-these shining examples of my absolute IDIOT people, and the "rabbi" with the pole not the hole if you get my meaning, is the piece de resistance of this little slice of life of progressive, lunatic Jewish political kabuki, G-d help us. It's so cringe it's like GODZILLA OF CRINGE, everything about it - the body language, the script, the intonation and the casting. I cannot love to hate this enough.

At this point, I wish New York City MUCH LUCK.

They will need it. But for real and not for joking, I'm finding it hard to care too much about it. Because a city that can go from 9/11 to Imami Mamdani Obami as Mayor in the space of a few decades, a city of 8.5 million people in which no other alternatives to the grubby, current lot of candidates presented themselves, and nobody cultivated new leaders or took the opportunity themselves, deserves itself and its leaders and what it vote for.

Alright folks, I gotta get some rest, and I'll see you in the comments as I'm able...

P.S: Just before turning in, I got a chance to listen to Mark on yesterday's Live Q&A. If you didn't listen to the show live, check out the replay because it was an excellent show with lots of great questions from Club members. Mark got a question about Tucker Carlson's recent interview of Nick Fuentes. I generally try to not let Jew-haters live in my head rent free, which is why I didn't spend any column space on the latest in Tucker's series of interviews of kooks of various trades and disciplines that all seem to have antipathy towards Jews as their common thread. But since Mark mentioned it, I will say a few words. I haven't followed the work of Dinesh D'Souza very closely, but I think overall, this analysis of Tucker's interviews (and Candace Owens) is spot on.

As for the substance, of course Tucker Carlson is free to platform whoever he wants. He has a big megaphone, he worked hard for it and he can do whatever he wants with it. After thinking about it considerably, it is clear to me that this is not a money thing. It's a soul thing.

Tucker has plenty of money. Therefore it is impossible not to conclude that it's a soul thing and a Jew-hate thing. It's a free world, you can hate whoever you want. I just think that antisemitism poisons the human soul. And it's never a good thing for any society or culture. The cultures and civilizations and countries that destroyed "their" Jews have ended up in the dustbin of history. This is starting to happen in America and people like Tucker, Candace and Nick Fuentes are the accelerant on that civilizational funeral pyre.

Mark mentioned that there is animosity among the younger generations of conservatives now against Israel because they are sick of war, funding foreign wars and have (rightly) no trust in the Pentagon of America-which is expert at losing wars. That is true. He said that the old guard of Jewish Americans is not relevant. This is also true. Their message is not resonating. They are boring, tedious and have the Old Man Yelling at Cloud vibe.

Israeli PM Netanyahu said to President Trump in the Knesset, that the Jewish people will remember him as we do King Cyrus of Persia, that the Jews have a long memory. This is true. What is also true is that Western Jewry, in particular American Jews (and Canadians, they are just not as influential) are fossilized. They are still reliving the glory days of North American Jewry and that, my friends, is over. So they are fossilized Jews. By this I include those in the media, in the arts and the geriatric liberal Jews in politics. They are time warp Jews. As the actress Debra Messing once said about women's looks-women very often get trapped in the look (hair and makeup) of the decade where they felt most beautiful and alluring.

Well, North American Jews are trapped in the decade(s) where they were most attractive to their new countries. This is mostly a phenomenon of secular liberal Jews, but even the Jewy Jews are slow to grok the situation. But time is running out. In closing, Mark talked about the government of the UK's lack of reaction to the most recent jihadist murder of a native Englishman, sliced and hacked to death by an Afghan Muslim savage while walking his dog for the crime of being a living, walking, dirty, filthy, kufar Englishman.

Mark says this is how the government is "normalizing your death at the hands of an Islamic nutter".

This is be the fate of Western Europe. It certainly is too late for the UK, and it will be the fate of Canada, America and Australia as well in a few short decades.

So, Tucker and Candace and Nick Fuentes can hate Jews all they want, because they know that it's not a Jew screaming "Baruch Hashem" that is going to slice and dice them in broad daylight, or shoot them in the neck in front of their children at a public lecture on an American college campus. This the exclusive domain of the Allahu Akbar crowd and their trans and wokestapo Schutzstaffel.

Their pathetic, displaced, sociopathic Jew-hatred is a back door of cowardice, a new kind of submission to Islam and a mirror into the type of rotted, depraved soul that will welcome their Islamic overlords-just as Europeans have done.

So good luck to all of them. And while and when that happens, the Jews and Israel will still carry on and be living life, having babies and outlasting everyone who tries to destroy us and I for one, encourage all of my Christian friends to fight this, and keep a very close eye on it, and on them and approach this scourge of dark influence with great trepidation and concern because it's never, ever "just" about the Jews.

The End.

~

North America:

"The Great Feminization."

Nothing to see here. Full report here.

Very sweet.

I laughed out loud at this. She has no brain, but also no shame, a most excellent combination. The gobbledeegook in this interview is VERY strong.

"11 years ago today, Cpl Nathan Cirillo was shot and killed on Canadian soil while guarding the National War Memorial in Ottawa."

This seems totally normal.

As I said twenty some odd years ago, security is the new SHUT UP.

Nothing to see here.

Michelle Bachman: Badass. Love her.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

A Jew hunt at City University.

More here.

Everything seems fine in Ireland. Ireland has a migrant problem. Not a Jew problem or an IDF problem. Good luck with this deflection. I am sure everything will turn out fantastic.

"Assisted suicide" in the UK. Like "Medical Assistance in Canada", it will of course be first voluntary then mandatory.

When they tell you what they are, and what they are going to do, believe them.

Not unrelated.

Also related.

PLUS: You cannot hate the evil, mainstream media enough.

~

Jews and Israel:

Why denigrate Noah? Lessons of Noah and the Ark.

Ayaan Hirsi Ali on antisemitism and "Islamism" (I think it's just Islam but it's her talk).

How I Survived 491 Days Starved as a Hostage in Gaza.

~

Jewish Wisdom:

Why you must fill up on social interaction.

~

Europe:

"I feel sick."

Oh ha ha so funny.

~

Christianity:

Ayaan Hirsi Ali: An obscure baker helped lead me to Christ. Amazing (about the 30 minute mark).

The genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

~

Kooks and Freaks and Pervs:

Why woke women make terrible leaders.

Someone in the comments asked 'what tipped them off'. So I replied: THE THING WITH THE TIP.

Assessment: "It's always been about *men* in women's spaces." TROOOOOF!

~

Human Grace:

"I've waited 80 years for this closure."

"When Your Child is Sick". This one really hit hard. It could have been me writing it and I wish I did, but there is some comfort in knowing that you are not alone in these matters, thoughts, fears and modus vivendi.

A speech worth reading (with great comments below).

Wisdom: On visionaries and mission.

Pornography is bad. Bad bad bad. Stay away from it or quit it and have a better life.

"Every night I spoke to God and asked, 'how was your day'."

Coolest granny ever? I can't wait to be a Bubbie!!!!

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from the week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.