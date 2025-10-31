Image

Mark Steyn

The Murder on the Links, part 1
A Tale for Our Time

by Agatha Christie
read by Mark Steyn

https://www.steynonline.com/15666/the-murder-on-the-links-part-1

Audio Recording

To hear Part One of The Murder on the Links, prefaced by Mark's introduction, simply click above.

For previous Tales for Our Time, please click here.

To comment on this latest audio adventure from The Mark Steyn Club, please click here and scroll down - and don't forget to join us tomorrow for Part Two of The Murder on the Links.



