A Small Suitcase and a Taxi to Victoria

Welcome to Part Two of The Murder on the Links, our autumnal audio adventure in Tales for Our Time. We thank you for all your kind comments about this choice for our seventy-fourth yarn.

In tonight's episode of Agatha Christie's tale, following his amorous encounter on the train from Paris, Captain Hastings is reunited with his friend Poirot:

It was five minutes past nine when I entered our joint sitting-room for breakfast on the following morning. My friend Poirot, exact to the minute as usual, was just tapping the shell of his second egg. He beamed upon me as I entered. "You have slept well, yes? You have recovered from the crossing so terrible? It is a marvel, almost you are exact this morning. Pardon, but your tie is not symmetrical. Permit that I rearrange him."

With that out of the way, Poirot attends to his morning post, and in the very last letter discovers something that obliges him and Hastings to hurry for the Continental Express...

To hear me read the second episode of The Murder on the Links, please click here and log-in. If you missed part one, you'll find that here.

