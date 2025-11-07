"Resting" at Watering-Places

Programming note: Tomorrow, Saturday, Mark will be here with the latest episode of his Serenade Radio weekend music show, On the Town. It starts at 5pm British Summer Time - which is 6pm in Western Europe and 12 noon North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

Good day Mark!

Thank you for working through your malade; get well soon. I'm enjoying your rendition of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Links, since everything on the television is bloody awful these days.

Sadly true, Kristina. So welcome to Part Eight of The Murder on the Links. In tonight's episode, Captain Hastings is stunned to run into his music-hall acrobat from the Paris train and demands to know what she is doing at the scene of a crime:

"Oh, that! I suppose you've heard of members of my profession 'resting.' " "At expensive French watering-places?" "Dirt cheap if you know where to go." I eyed her keenly. "Still, you'd no intention of coming here when I met you two days ago?" "We all have our disappointments," said Miss Cinderella sententiously. "There now, I've told you quite as much as is good for you. Little boys should not be inquisitive. You've not yet told me what you're doing here? Got the M.P. in tow, I suppose, doing the gay boy on the beach."

An MP doing the gay boy on the beach has got a little lost in translation since 1923. But most of the rest is fairly comprehensible.

Earlier episodes can be found here.