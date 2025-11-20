My Cup of Tea

Hello again to one and all and welcome back to another edition of Laura's Links.

Earlier this week, I had the pleasure of sharing a lovely cup of tea and conversation with a relative I am quite fond of, and it was - as usual - one of the best cups ever. I am generally more of a coffee snob than a tea person, but sometimes a cup of tea just hits the spot. I do love a cup of tea with a little milk in it, but that becomes a problem if you (like me) keep kosher and have a meal with meat in it. If you have meat, you have to wait six hours before consuming anything dairy (long story for another time). So, after a meat meal, the tea can't be served with milk. Many of my relatives have a pot of what we call "tea juice" on hand. This is made in a tiny little ceramic or metal tea pot with tea leaves and boiling water. The concentrated mix (the "tea juice") is put in the tea cup and then boiling water is poured over it. One of my relatives puts a few pods of cardamom and a stick of cinnamon into the brew. That magic tea juice and the boiling water, coupled with a teaspoon of sugar, makes a divine brew. It was honestly heavenly to sip away and as Mr. C says "spill your heart out" on a cold evening to someone who really cares in their warm home.

(Another one of their creations is regular tea/tea juice with a slice of lemon, several very fine slices of fresh ginger and a half stick of cinnamon - this is great if you have a cold or the snuffles.)

In other news, it was not a great week in Canada for Canadian Jewry. In the past couple of weeks, Canadian Jewish students at a private event have been violently attacked (and hospitalized) by terror cosplaying mutants, the Palestinian flag was raised at Toronto's City Hall and a Canadian police officer prevented the Canadian anthem from being played. The Terror Cosplaying Mutant Schmattah Faced Thugs also marched with impunity through a Jewish neighbourhood with a police escort (no Tim Horton's coffee delivery at least this time). The only consolation is that there were Christians counter protesting them, urging the terrorist cheerleaders to turn to Jesus. And I fully support that message.

To add insult to injury, one of the fathers of the injured Jewish students wrote this piece in the National Post, basically pleading with people to be nice to and like us Jews and not to be all hatey hatey, etc. I cannot stand this attitude. Jews can be very smart. And yet, we have some of the stupidest smart people humanly possible. I've done my part warning about what is going to happen; I started yelling about this at least twenty years ago, but I do sometimes feel like one of the characters in Night.

Lastly, I won't refer to anyone specifically because it's getting pretty boring and pretty dark, but I saw this little gem about " how rage bait works" and thought it was good food for thought.

Have a good weekend and share a good cuppa whatever your pleasure with the people you love.

North America:

The Culture of Death in Canada. Pity the children. How is "feticide" not murder? These people are absolutely evil, evil ghouls.

Jews and Israel:

Christianity:

The Formerly Great Britain:

Europe:

Palestinians:

Kooks:

Misc:

Human Grace:

