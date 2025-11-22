Programming note: Join Mark tonight for Episode Sixteen of our current Tale for Our Time, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Links. Tomorrow, Sunday, he'll be here with Part Twelve of the new audio serialisation of his highly prescient demographic bestseller, America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It.

~On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, Steyn marks the centennial of composer and arranger Johnny Mandel, whose works range from a famous sitcom theme to an Oscar-winning love-song. We'll hear the Mandel oeuvre performed by singers from Sinatra and Streisand to Joni Mitchell and the Manic Street Preachers. Plus: the only song Tony Bennett ever wrote.

~Thank you for your kind comments about last week's episode. Steyn's vainglorious claim to high-wire daredevil disc-jockeying was seconded by several listeners - among them Michael Smith, a Mark Steyn Club member from Maryland:

The high-wire intertwine of Rock Hudson and Sir Charles Mackerras, on their joint centenary and at the confluence of the Mohawk and the Hudson, was indeed masterful. But having now sampled the musical talents of Winnetka, I'd prefer taking it a few miles up the Lake Michigan coast, to Waukegan and Jack Benny's violin. The notes are just as strained, but unlike Rock crooning about the girl of his dreams, the laughs are intentional. Rock and Rummy can go. Ann-Margret can stay. Thanks Mark for another great show.

Teresa, a California Steyn Clubber, says:

Very much enjoyed the fabulous AND painstakingly put together On the Town Rubik's Cube! My face lit up when I saw the photo clip from my much-loved movie as a young teen. I had no idea Rock Hudson made an album! Can't help but wonder how my favorite Tony Randall fits in the musical Rubik's Cube.

Nicola writes from francophone Ontario:

Keep up that highwiring, daredeviling disc jockeying! Sinatra rules - what can I say.

Not with Raymond Kujawa he doesn't:

Normally I don't listen to On the Town all the way through, I usually take a break after a couple of the Sinatra tunes. Mention of Sir Charles Mackerras inspired me to break out an album of the Sir doing some of the later symphonies of Mozart. But I was happy the updated player was able to resume where it left off (and on my other IOS device too). Those were some real gems to close out the program.

One more from Robert Wilkinson, an Arizona member of the Steyn Club:

Apropos of nothing here on Marks wonderful excursion thru the years of songs except that it relates to Banjo Paterson - If you haven't seen The Man From Snowy River then you've missed a sumptuously filmed and marvelously scored film that is suitable for the whole family. And a bonus is Kirk Douglas playing dual roles as brothers with a bad history and one missing a leg. Great film.

