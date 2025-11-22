The Enemy, but No False Beard

Programming note: Mark will be doing double-duty on Serenade Radio tomorrow, Sunday, hosting the pre-dawn broadcast of Mark Steyn on the Town at 5am Greenwich Mean Time - that's 12 midnight Eastern/9pm Pacific on Saturday in North America - and back with Steyn's Song of the Week at the other end of the day: 5.30pm London/12.30pm New York. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

~Thank you for all your comments, pro and con, on our latest Tale for Our Time. In tonight's episode of The Murder on the Links, Hercule Poirot does not seem to be taking entirely seriously the bleak reality that he and Captain Hastings are now on opposite sides of the case:

"As you are quite capable of trying to follow me, disguised with some absurdity such as a false beard—which every one would perceive, bien entendu—I much prefer that we should voyage together. It would annoy me greatly that any one should mock themselves at you." "Very well, then. But it's only fair to warn you—" "I know—I know all. You are my enemy! Be my enemy then. It does not worry me at all."

