An Unsatisfactory Dénouement

A Clubman's Notes: The Murder on the Links

Programming note: Tomorrow, Wednesday, Mark will be hosting the pre-Thanksgiving edition of our Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Clubbers live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - that's 8pm Greenwich Mean Time/9pm Central European.

~The Mark Steyn Club is now in its ninth year, and we thank all those First Week Founding Members who are still with us. But we also welcome brand new members - and remind old-timers that membership makes an excellent Christmas present for your loved ones.

That said, welcome to Part Twenty-Six of the latest audio entertainment in our series Tales for Our Time: Agatha Christie's Murder on the Links. In tonight's episode, Poirot is professionally dissatisfied:

This is not a crime well ordered and regular, such as a detective delights in. The mise en scène designed by Georges Conneau, that indeed is perfect, but the dénouement—ah, no!

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Twenty-Six of our tale simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, Mark will be back with the penultimate episode of The Murder on the Links, shortly after our Clubland Q&A. If you're minded to join us in The Mark Steyn Club, you're more than welcome. You can find more information here. And, if you have a chum you think might enjoy Tales for Our Time (so far, we've covered Conan Doyle, H G Wells, George Orwell, Kipling, Kafka, Louisa May Alcott, Scott Fitzgerald and many more), we've introduced a special Gift Membership that lets you sign up a pal for the Steyn Club. You'll find more details here.

