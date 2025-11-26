Programming note: Tomorrow we shall air our annual Thanksgiving edition of The Mark Steyn Show, including a brand new episode of The Hundred Years Ago Show.

~Tales for Our Time is a unique feature of The Mark Steyn Club - and, we're pleased to say, one of our most popular: our nightly audio serialisations of classic literature from Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four to Jane Austen's Northanger Abbey, via some neglected but highly pertinent gems such as Conan Doyle's tale of proto-jihadists preying on foolish westerners, The Tragedy of the Korosko.

Our current caper is The Murder on the Links, Agatha Christie's whodunnit of 1923. Thank you for all your perceptive comments about this caper. In tonight's penultimate episode it is time to do something about what Hercule Poirot regards as the "unsatisfactory dénouement":

"Poirot," I cried, keeping pace with him as he walked along the corridor, "who on earth is Miss Robinson?" Poirot beamed kindly on me. "It is that I have arranged you a marriage, Hastings." "But, I say—" "Bah!" said Poirot, giving me a friendly push over the threshold of the door.

