When Judges Legislate and Legislators Judge

Mark ended the week on one of his favorite TV shows, with Stuart Varney on Fox Business. Fox haven't posted the segment where Steyn mistook Stuart's son for the Belgian prime minister, but they did post this exchange, with Mark marveling at how the legislative and judicial branches appear to have swapped roles:

"The congressional GOP is sending a very dangerous message. They're basically telling their voters elections don't matter and no matter what you vote for, nothing changes," he said. He said the system is "dysfunctional," since you have judges legislating while Congress holds "pseudo-court hearings" on things like Russian election interference. "We have district court judges who presume to make immigration policy and Congress, meanwhile, can't legislate anything..."

