Republicans and Rainbows

A special SteynPost this week: Last Wednesday Mark hosted a live Q&A session with Mark Steyn Club Founding Members from around the planet. He rattled through a couple of dozen questions, but that still left plenty more unanswered. So he grabbed a bunch of them, on everything from Donald Trump to Oliver Twist, and used them for this video edition of Mark's Mailbox. Click below to watch:

Mark will be back on TV tonight to discuss the Manchester Arena bombing with Tucker Carlson live on Fox News at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific - and join him later this week for another edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

SteynPosts and The Mark Steyn Show are made possible through the support of Founding Members of The Mark Steyn Club. Among the pleasures of Founder Membership is that you can enjoy SteynPosts in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you'd rather sample the above in non-visual form, please log-in to our Audio and Transcript versions.

Founding Members can also hit the comment threads and respond to Mark's responses to members' questions. So, if you disagree with anything he said, or with your fellow Club members, feel free to log-in below and have at it.

If you haven't yet experienced the delights of The Mark Steyn Club and the joys of Founder Membership, please click here. There'll be a new episode of Tales for Our Time tonight, and we'll be introducing more features in the weeks ahead - including in June the first issue of our new newsletter, The Clubbable Steyn.