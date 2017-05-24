 Image

Republicans and Rainbows

A special SteynPost this week: Last Wednesday Mark hosted a live Q&A session with Mark Steyn Club Founding Members from around the planet. He rattled through a couple of dozen questions, but that still left plenty more unanswered. So he grabbed a bunch of them, on everything from Donald Trump to Oliver Twist, and used them for this video edition of Mark's Mailbox. Click below to watch:

Mark will be back on TV tonight to discuss the Manchester Arena bombing with Tucker Carlson live on Fox News at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific - and join him later this week for another edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

