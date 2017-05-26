 Image

Mark Steyn

Ramadan Bombs Away!

Mark closed out the week with Cheryl Casone on Fox Business, looking at the pre-Ramadan killing spree from England to Egypt to Indonesia. He and Cheryl also found time to consider Nancy Pelosi's A-Z of foreign policy. Click below to watch - although, if that doesn't display (as apparently it doesn't in certain browsers), you can see the full interview here:

Don't forget, if you're a Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can roam free across the wilder shores of our comments section. So, if you take issue with anything Mark said to Cheryl, then have at it below. Steyn himself even pipes up in the comments once in a while, as he does in response to Patrick Archer here.

(Please note: The sign-up period for Founder Membership of The Mark Steyn Club closes this coming Wednesday, May 31st. For more information, see here.)

