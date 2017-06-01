The Full Covfefe

June is bustin' out all over - and so am I. Today and tomorrow, Thursday and Friday, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone on America's Number One radio show. This morning I started the day with Ainsley, Brian and Pete on "Fox & Friends" talking Clinton denial and climate denial. Click below to watch:

More TV notes: if you missed me with Tucker Carlson last night, you can find that here. You can see a little bit of my "Fox & Friends" appearance, courtesy of the excitable lads at Mediaite, here. And after Rush today I'll be joining Neil Cavuto live on Fox News at 4pm Eastern.

~I've been very touched by all those longtime followers of this website and supporters of my free-speech battles in Canada, the US and elsewhere who over the last couple of weeks have signed up to become Founding Members of our new Mark Steyn Club. We now have members from Toronto to Tuvalu, Hong Kong to Hungary, Cook County to the Cook Islands.

As I explained when we started, Founder Membership isn't for everyone, but it does ensure that all our content will be for everyone, and out there in the world - in print, audio and video, and occasionally on stage, too. We're not moving to a paywall model, but we do want to ensure funding for content at the highest-quality level - such as my long-form interviews with the likes of Christopher Caldwell on the Islamization of Europe, and James E Mitchell, the man who waterboarded Khalid Sheikh Mohammed; and our video recordings of live events, such as my recent Ottawa and Phoenix appearances, which can reach a far greater audience than those present in the theatre if they can be filmed and distributed around the planet.

So we're not in the paywall business, we're in the ideas business. And, if that's the game you're in, you want your ideas out and about in the world, challenging and persuading. Founding Members of the new Steyn Club are helping to support that content.

In return, The Mark Steyn Club does come with a few benefits:

~To welcome you to the club, a free personally autographed book or CD.

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, CDs and other products.

~The chance to engage in live Q&A sessions with yours truly. The first one went so well we added a video postscript. We'll be doing another, live around the world, next week.

~An exclusive new feature of audio adaptations: Tales for Our Time. We started with my serialization of Conan Doyle's more topical than ever Tragedy of the Korosko. If you've just joined the Club in the last few days, all 15 episodes are still available here (scroll down and then work your way back up again). You can either listen to an episode per night, as we aired them originally, or you can binge-listen to the lot on a long car journey. Our new book begins later this month.

~Transcript and audio versions of our video content: For those who find it less stressful not to have to look at me, we're making The Mark Steyn Show available in non-visual form. If you go here, you'll find that we've already posted audio episodes of every single SteynPost all the way back to the very first one, plus a few of our long-form shows, which we're also working our way through.

~Comment Club membership: you get to frolic and gambol through our comments section and take issue with me and my columns and radio shows and TV appearances. I weigh in there myself from time to time, but it's essentially your turf where you get to take the rhetorical baseball bat to any cut of my jib that happens to rankle. There's a lot of good stuff in there.

~My new quarterly newsletter, The Clubbable Steyn: The first issue ships later this month.

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world.

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest (arts, politics, culture, or the whole shebang).

~A brand new feature, launching in June, that I think you'll enjoy.

~and, most importantly, the opportunity to support all our content, from the Big Picture stuff on Islam and demography and civilizational collapse to the small pleasures of good conversation, great movies and live music.

