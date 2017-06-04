At the Very Least, Stop Importing More of It

Further to his thoughts on last night's terror attack, Mark started his Sunday morning with Abby, Pete and Clayton on "Fox & Friends". As Pete later Tweeted: If you watch one analysis of the #LondonAttacks & Britain's Islamist threat, WATCH THIS. @MarkSteynOnline nails it! https://t.co/DIaBkQ1JPA â€” Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) June 4, 2017 Click below to watch: Tomorrow, Monday, Mark will be back on "Fox & Friends" with the weekday crew - Ainsley, Steve and Brian. Afterwards, join him for three hours of radio as he guest-hosts for Rush on over 600 stations across America. If you're a Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club and you disagree with what he said above, do please take to our Comments Section and let us know what you think.

