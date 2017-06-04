At the Very Least, Stop Importing More of It

Further to his thoughts on last night's terror attack, Mark started his Sunday morning with Abby, Pete and Clayton on "Fox & Friends". As Pete later Tweeted:
If you watch one analysis of the #LondonAttacks & Britain's Islamist threat, WATCH THIS. @MarkSteynOnline nails it! https://t.co/DIaBkQ1JPAâ€” Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) June 4, 2017
Very sad to hear a Leader of a Western Civilization Nation assert that we need to spread Western Civilization in her own country. Keep up the fight for British-ism, Mark. Please.
On the cultural note, not that I have watched this show, or any of them, but the exportation of televisual England such as "Downton Abbey" and other royal-fests is so much at odds with the current reality of England, that I am bewildered as to how the viewers can connect these dramas to the real ones -- terrorist Brits who never intended to take part in the greatest civilization. Usually the viewers are liberal elitists.
Mr. Corbyn is the poster Boomer of Guilt, and it is taking an agonizingly long time for the Self-Loathing Boomers to pass their bulge out of the snake that is the generational timeline. This snake looks more like the evil serpent with them still mouthing platitudes of white guilt.