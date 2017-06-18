 Image

Mark Steyn

A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 12-18

Mark joined Tucker Carlson for a double-appearance on Wednesday, live on Fox News

Happy Father's Day to all our pops, pas and paters around the planet. We have a song for the season - and a doughnut for the day.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a live-performance edition of Steyn's Song of the Week. Bond villain and Hollywood tough guy Robert Davi joined Mark for a Cole Porter classic. Click below to watch:

~On Monday, Steyn analyzed the results of the UK general election, in which the safe pair of hands fumbled the easiest ball.

~On Tuesday, Mark contrasted the left's instant hatred for Theresa May's allegedly homophobic and misogynist Ulster allies with their entirely relaxed attitude to Jeremy Corbyn's virulently homophobic and misogynist Islamic allies.

~This week's SteynPost considered the recent increase in political violence by the left. Click below to watch:

A few hours later, on the morning of Flag Day, the GOP's Congressional baseball team became the target of a mass assassination attempt. Mark discussed the attack - and the descent of political discourse - on a double-dose of Tucker Carlson's Wednesday show. Here's a taste:

For the complete versions of his two Wednesday interviews with Tucker, see here.

~The other midweek horror story came, as so many recent horrors have, from England: the conflagration that destroyed Grenfell Tower in North Kensington. Steyn pondered the grim events in what became our most-read piece of the week: "The Great Fire of a New London."

~On the weekend we continued with the second in Mark's series of audio adventures, Tales for Our Time, whose tale of a bifurcated humanity seems timelier than ever in light of the headlines: the H G Wells classic The Time Machine.

Tales for Our Time and our video content are made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. Don't worry, none of our regular content is being paywalled, or anything like that. But we are providing Club members with a few extras. And, if you're stumped for a last-minute Father's Day gift for the Steyn fan in your family, we hope you'll consider a Gift Membership to the Club or one of the many other delights of the Steyn Store. (And, if you're an existing member, remember to use your promo code for special member pricing!)

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week - and Part Ten of The Time Machine.

