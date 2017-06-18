A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 12-18

Happy Father's Day to all our pops, pas and paters around the planet. We have a song for the season - and a doughnut for the day.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a live-performance edition of Steyn's Song of the Week. Bond villain and Hollywood tough guy Robert Davi joined Mark for a Cole Porter classic. Click below to watch:

~On Monday, Steyn analyzed the results of the UK general election, in which the safe pair of hands fumbled the easiest ball.

~On Tuesday, Mark contrasted the left's instant hatred for Theresa May's allegedly homophobic and misogynist Ulster allies with their entirely relaxed attitude to Jeremy Corbyn's virulently homophobic and misogynist Islamic allies.

~This week's SteynPost considered the recent increase in political violence by the left. Click below to watch:

A few hours later, on the morning of Flag Day, the GOP's Congressional baseball team became the target of a mass assassination attempt. Mark discussed the attack - and the descent of political discourse - on a double-dose of Tucker Carlson's Wednesday show. Here's a taste:

For the complete versions of his two Wednesday interviews with Tucker, see here.

~The other midweek horror story came, as so many recent horrors have, from England: the conflagration that destroyed Grenfell Tower in North Kensington. Steyn pondered the grim events in what became our most-read piece of the week: "The Great Fire of a New London."

~On the weekend we continued with the second in Mark's series of audio adventures, Tales for Our Time, whose tale of a bifurcated humanity seems timelier than ever in light of the headlines: the H G Wells classic The Time Machine.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week - and Part Ten of The Time Machine.