June 18, 2017 https://www.steynonline.com/7930/abominable-desolation Happy Father's Day to all the dads among our readers. We mark the occasion with a great song about fatherhood, and I also talk daddies and doughnuts with Jack Lemmon. Alternatively, in a few hours we'll be starting the week with a song for the distaff side... Meanwhile, here's Part Ten of our current Tale for Our Time in which the unmanned world of the Eloi becomes a wilderness beyond humanity entirely: I cannot convey the sense of abominable desolation that hung over the world. The red eastern sky, the northward blackness, the salt Dead Sea, the stony beach crawling with these foul, slow-stirring monsters, the uniform poisonous-looking green of the lichenous plants, the thin air that hurts one's lungs: all contributed to an appalling effect. I moved on a hundred years, and there was the same red sunâ€”a little larger, a little dullerâ€”the same dying sea, the same chill air, and the same crowd of earthy crustacea creeping in and out among the green weed and the red rocks. Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear this penultimate episode of The Time Machine simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here, down the page and in reverse order. If you haven't heard either of our first two Tales for Our Time, you can do so by joining The Mark Steyn Club. Or, if you need a super-last-minute present for Father's Day, why not give your dad a Gift Membership and start him off with these two cracking yarns? And don't forget to join us tomorrow for the final installment of this H G Wells classic. © 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

