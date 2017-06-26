Interrogatories-a-go-go

The headline comes courtesy of the current stage of a tedious legal dispute, but be that as it may...

~One subject that might recur is the Bollardization of the Western World - which the Great Australian Wag Tim Blair writes about in Sydney's Daily Telegraph - along with tighter security perimeters and slower security lines for every footie match or pop concert. Even though in Manchester it was the security perimeter that got blown up. And, however many bollards you install and however far you push back the security line, the perimeter is obviously both the softest and most crowded target. As Tim recalls, I wrote about this seven years ago:

Six years before the 2016 Brussels Airport bombings, when suicidal Islamists targeted people lined up waiting for security checks, US columnist Mark Steyn predicted just such a scenario. "The ever-longer lines to get into the 'secure' area are now the least secure area in America," Steyn wrote. "Why not blow up the security line?" Picture the lines outside the MCG when an 80,000 crowd is waiting to get inside. As Mark asks: "Where's the 'safe space' against an enemy that wants to blow up everything?" Great question.

Our leaders are disfiguring our cities, burdening their citizens and thinning the air of freedom because they'd rather do anything than address honestly the source of this problem.

~Speaking of which, we had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, including a vision of health-care hell Americans may care to to take note of. But our main feature was a new edition of The Mark Steyn Show featuring a full-length interview with Douglas Murray, the author of a trenchant and profound new book The Strange Death of Europe. If you haven't yet seen the show, you can find it here - and it's well worth your time. Douglas observes that the trouble for a masochist begins when he meets a real sadist - which is the situation we find ourselves in: western "virtue-signaling" is a form of masochism that sooner or later was bound to attract a real sadist. For that and more, do check out our latest show.

~This coming week we'll be acknowledging the Dominion of Canada's impending 150th birthday bash this weekend with some maple-infused content. Oddly enough, "To Sir, With Love" - an American Number One sung by a Scots lassie in an English movie starring a Bahamian actor playing a guy from British Guiana - meets that criterion.

