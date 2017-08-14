Talking the Talk, Norking the Nork

Programming note: Tomorrow, Tuesday, I'll be attempting another Clubland Q&A, taking questions live from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. Details below.

Over the weekend I joined Jesse Watters on Fox News to chew over the North Korean situation. Click below to watch:

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in in our comments section. Alternatively, you can hold on till tomorrow, Tuesday, when we'll be essaying another Clubland Q&A session, live around the planet at 4pm US Eastern*, in which you can pose a question live and I'll try to answer it in audio - or, if I don't get to it live tomorrow, in video later in the week. We've been experimenting with different Clubland Q&A formats since we launched The Mark Steyn Club - print, audio, video, general questions, single topic - but we're going to try a little bit of everything this week and see how that turns out.

*Tuesday 4pm US Eastern is 1pm Pacific - and, beyond the Americas, 9pm British Summer Time, 10pm in Europe, 11pm in the Middle East, four in the morning on Wednesday in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that), a marginally less uncivilized hour of Wednesday morning in Oz, breakfast time in New Zealand and a little later in the rest of the Pacific.