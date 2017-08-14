Image

Mark Steyn

Talking the Talk, Norking the Nork

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on Fox

https://www.steynonline.com/8033/talking-the-talk-norking-the-nork

Programming note: Tomorrow, Tuesday, I'll be attempting another Clubland Q&A, taking questions live from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. Details below.

Over the weekend I joined Jesse Watters on Fox News to chew over the North Korean situation. Click below to watch:

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in in our comments section. Alternatively, you can hold on till tomorrow, Tuesday, when we'll be essaying another Clubland Q&A session, live around the planet at 4pm US Eastern*, in which you can pose a question live and I'll try to answer it in audio - or, if I don't get to it live tomorrow, in video later in the week. We've been experimenting with different Clubland Q&A formats since we launched The Mark Steyn Club - print, audio, video, general questions, single topic - but we're going to try a little bit of everything this week and see how that turns out. Don't submit any questions below - hang on till we go live tomorrow.

For more information on the Club and becoming a member, please see here. If you're personally antipathetic to me but have a loved one who's unaccountably partial, why not treat him or her to a Steyn Club gift membership? You can order it now and have it delivered instantly or on a special day, such as a birthday or anniversary. Or you can print out our personalized welcome message - perfect for tucking inside a greeting card.

*Tuesday 4pm US Eastern is 1pm Pacific - and, beyond the Americas, 9pm British Summer Time, 10pm in Europe, 11pm in the Middle East, four in the morning on Wednesday in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that), a marginally less uncivilized hour of Wednesday morning in Oz, breakfast time in New Zealand and a little later in the rest of the Pacific.

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

Got a comment on a column? Drop a line to Mark's Mailbox.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Mark's Most Wanted

  1. Notably White Sweethearts
  2. Coup d'Ã©tat profond
  3. The Heil to Die On
  4. Who's the Crazy?
  5. Domestic Security Threats and Other Guests

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.