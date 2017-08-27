A Se'nnight of Steyn, August 21-27

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn on "Fox & Friends" chewing over a state senator's call to assassinate the President, and whether powerful Democrats in Congress were being blackmailed by their Pakistani IT staffers.

~Mark's Sunday Song of the Week concluded our Elvis anniversary observances with a lovely ballad whose roots go back to the Civil War: "Love Me Tender."

~Monday was Total Eclipse Day across much of the United States. Steyn spent the blackout guest-hosting America's Number One radio show.

~On Tuesday Mark addressed the accelerating vandalization and destruction of American history across the country. It was our most-read piece of the week.

~On Wednesday, for his midweek appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Mark and Tucker considered a remarkably unaware excerpt from Hillary Clinton's forthcoming book. Click below to watch:

~On Thursday's brand new edition of The Mark Steyn Show law professor and Trump speechwriter F H Buckley joined Steyn for a wide-ranging conversation on law and laughter, promise and presidents. Professor Buckley's remarks about the competing merits of the US and Canadian constitutions attracted widespread hostility from Mark Steyn Club members on both sides of the border. Click below to watch:

~The week ended with the now traditional Friday departure from the White House of yet another member of the Trump inner circle - in this instance Sebastian Gorka. Mark discussed Dr Gorka on a recent SteynPost. Click below to watch:

~For our Saturday movie date, Mark remembered the late Jerry Lewis with his memorable performance opposite Robert De Niro in The King of Comedy.

Nestled amongst the good stuff in my first issue of "The Clubbable Steyn" is the masterpiece "Asia Minor". Brilliant & sad.

