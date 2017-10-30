Today, Monday, we'll be attempting another Clubland Q&A session, live around the planet at 4pm US Eastern. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

Before that, we had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with my column on Russian collusion and a dodgy but apparently indestructible dossier of innumerable uses, "How to Steele an Election". We also celebrated the 20th anniversary of The Blair Witch Project, marked the passing of Fats Domino, and presented the penultimate and ultimate episodes of our latest Tale for Our Time, Anthony Hope's The Prisoner of Zenda. If you were tied up with other activities these last 72 hours or so, I hope you'll want to catch up with one or two or more of the foregoing. Oh, and The Washington Post found time for an update on the slow crawl of the Mann vs Steyn climate-change suit.

We've been experimenting with different Q&A formats since we launched The Mark Steyn Club - print, video, general questions, single topic. But readers and listeners and viewers seem to enjoy our combined live text/audio format, with a follow-up video special later in the week for questions I didn't manage to get to on the live show. So that's what we'll take a crack at later today - as soon as the power's been restored, which we're reasonably confident it will be.

As soon as we go live, Club members should log-in and submit their questions via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, feel free to object to it in the comments, and I'll try to address a couple of the objections as we go along. There's lots of breaking news today in America - from Paul Manafort turning himself in to Kevin Spacey coming out. But we like to talk about what I believe the State Department maps designate as the Rest of the World, so if you want to talk about the Oz parliamentary chaos or Spain's get-tough approach to Catalonia or the Jordanian parrot that can recite the Koran, feel free to weigh in.

Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to the Clubland Q&A live at 4pm US Eastern. And, if you're not yet a member but would like to be, you can sign up any time up to the appointed hour and still pose a question. Don't worry - we're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense. But Club membership does support all our video, audio and print content around the world - and in return confers a few benefits, including not only participation in our Clubland Q&A but also a subscription to our new newsletter, The Clubbable Steyn; and our audio adventures, Tales for Our Time, a bonus edition of which we'll be airing tomorrow; and our series of video poetry, which is my own personal attempt to counter the amazing evaporation of shared knowledge over the last generation. We're a convivial band in The Mark Steyn Club, and, if you fancy joining, either for a full year or an experimental quarter, you can find out more about it right here.

In a couple of weeks' time I'll be honored with Kellyanne Conway and Diane Hendricks at the Independent Women's Forum annual awards gala in Washington. One of my very favorite people, the great Tammy Bruce, will be emceeing the evening, and House Speaker Paul Ryan will be presenting the awards. If you're in the vicinity of the DC Swamp and would like to attend, please click here and enjoy a special discount on the ticket price by entering the promo code STEYN at the bottom of the ticket information box.

So see you back here live this afternoon at 4pm US Eastern. That's 1pm Pacific - and, beyond the Americas, 8pm Greenwich Mean Time (because summer time has just ended in the British Isles), 9pm in Europe, 11pm in Turkey, the wee small hours of Tuesday in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that), a marginally less uncivilized hour of Tuesday morning in Oz, breakfast time in New Zealand and a little later in the rest of the Pacific.

But, whatever time it is where you are, we do hope you'll be able to join us. To listen to the livestream, simply click the "play" icon on the audio player (in certain browsers, the audio will start auto-playing). And to shoot me a question simply use the comment form below. See you in a few hours.