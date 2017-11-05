A Se'nnight of Steyn, October 30-November 5

Mark hosting Tammy Bruce on Fox News recently. Tammy will be hosting the IWF awards night with Mark, Kellyanne Conway et al later this month.

Happy Guy Fawkes Night, or Bonfire Night, to our readers in the United Kingdom and other parts of the Commonwealth. Mark has a film for the occasion.

In ten days' time Steyn will be honored with Kellyanne Conway and Diane Hendricks at the Independent Women's Forum annual awards gala in Washington. The great Tammy Bruce is emceeing the evening, and House Speaker Paul Ryan will be presenting the prizes. If you're in the vicinity of the DC Swamp and would like to attend, please click here and enjoy a special discount on the ticket price by entering the promo code STEYN at the bottom of the ticket information box.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn mourning the passing of Fats Domino and celebrating his biggest hit, "Blueberry Hill".

~On Monday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions live from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. Topics covered ranged from Robert Mueller's Russia indictments to Kevin Spacey's career collapse, with side considerations of Quebec's niqab ban and the return of chaperones. You can listen to the full show here.

~Tuesday was Halloween. Steyn offered a scary movie, a scarier video, and some truly terrifying audio. But he also presented, as part of our Tales for Our Time series, a feline story with a difference - Mark's reading of Rudyard Kipling's "The Cat That Walked By Himself".

~A few hours before Halloween celebrations, an Uzbek Muslim decided to celebrate diversity by going full Allahu Akbar on a Manhattan bike path. Steyn's reaction to the slaughter was our most-read piece of the week. The following day, Wednesday, he kept his midweek date with Tucker Carlson to discuss the politico-media response to the attack. Click below to watch:

~On Thursday Mark did his best to wrap his head around an especially impenetrable story from Down Under - the expulsion from the Australian Parliament of the Deputy Prime Minister and various other MPs for being covert semi-aliens.

~To kick-start the weekend, Steyn hosted another video edition of Mark's Mailbox pondering Reformation and retreat, the right to rape, and eminent knights from Sir Ninian Stephen to Sir Mick Jagger. Click below to watch:

Mark's Mailbox and our other video content is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we're profoundly grateful. Don't worry, none of our regular features are being paywalled, or anything like that. But we are providing Club members with a few extras, including not only the above-mentioned Tales for Our Time and our Sunday Poem but our new newsletter The Clubbable Steyn.

For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget our new gift membership. You can order it now and have it delivered instantly or on a special day, such as a birthday or anniversary. Or you can print out our personalized welcome message - perfect for tucking inside a greeting card. If you're a current Steyn Club member yourself, remember to log-in first to enjoy special Club pricing on our gift memberships.

A new week at SteynOnline begins this evening with our Song of the Week.