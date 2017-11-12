A Se'nnight of Steyn, November 6-12

Five-year-old Mary-Jane Deâ€™Laney, wearing the medals of her great-grandfather, presents Australian Army veteran William Wilson with a poppy during Remembrance Day observances at the Cenotaph in Kings Park, Perth.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a live-performance edition of our Song of the Week - the great Patsy Gallant sings Ã‰dith Piaf.

~Even as Mark and Patsy were discussing Piaf's "hymn to love", an evil man was gunning down worshipers at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in what would prove the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history. On Monday Steyn offered his take on the carnage in "The Triumph of Amoral Will": it was our most-read piece of the week.

~On Tuesday Mark took a quick tour of the passing scene, including the Clintons' corruption of Democrat centrism, gun control and bureaucratic cock-ups, and the craven capitulation of a too influential journal.

~Wednesday marked the first anniversary of Donald Trump's triumph in the presidential election. Steyn looked back at a thrilling night, and why it happened. Later he kept his midweek date with Tucker Carlson to ponder the latest 2016 post-mortem from Donna Brazile.

~On Thursday Mark considered the latest fatheaded piffle from a no-nothing academy, this time on free speech in the Weimar Republic.

~On Friday Steyn started the day with "Fox & Friends" and continued with a full hour on "Varney & Company". Snowflake Werewolves loomed large.

~Saturday was Veterans Day in America and Remembrance Day in Canada and the Commonwealth. Mark offered a film for the season, and some thoughts from the first November 11th after September 11th. He also commented on the current Trump visit to Vietnam, and hit the iceberg with an over-extended Titanic analogy.

