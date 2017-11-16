Image

Primary of Geezers

On Wednesday night Mark kept his midweek date with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, to discuss Maxine Waters' latest call for impeachment, and the massed ranks of geezers vying for the 2020 Democrat nomination. Click below to watch:

If you're a Mark Steyn Club member, feel free to disagree in the comments below. Today, Thursday, Steyn returns to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to go head to head with Shannon Bream in Tucker's weekly news quiz. Last week Shannon crushed Ed Henry like a bug, so Mark is filled with foreboding.

The Mark Steyn Club helps fund much of what we do here at SteynOnline and around the world.

Tomorrow, Friday, we'll be starting our latest nightly audio adventure in Tales for Our Time.

