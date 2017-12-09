Chains Over the Casks

Welcome to the latest of The Mark Steyn Club's Tales for Our Time. This month's entertainment is a seasonal classic, A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. Founding Member Jamie Marsh was minded to dip his toe in the water:

This is the first Tales for Our Time I've listened to. If they're all this good, then I've been missing out. Perfect for Christmas time!

Actually Jamie, the others are all way better, and this is by far the lamest reading I've ever done. You can check them out here.

On to tonight's episode. In Part Two Ebenezer Scrooge comes face to face with the ghost of his long dead business partner:

The bells ceased as they had begun, together. They were succeeded by a clanking noise, deep down below; as if some person were dragging a heavy chain over the casks in the wine-merchant's cellar. Scrooge then remembered to have heard that ghosts in haunted houses were described as dragging chains. The cellar-door flew open with a booming sound, and then he heard the noise much louder, on the floors below; then coming up the stairs; then coming straight towards his door. "It's humbug still!" said Scrooge. "I won't believe it." His colour changed though, when, without a pause, it came on through the heavy door, and passed into the room before his eyes. Upon its coming in, the dying flame leaped up, as though it cried, "I know him; Marley's Ghost!" and fell again.

And, as Scrooge discovers, Marley's ghost is here for a reason. To listen to the second episode of A Christmas Carol, please click here.

Tales for Our Time is an experimental feature we introduced as a bonus for Mark Steyn Club members, and, as you know, I said if it was a total stinkeroo, we'd eighty-six the thing and speak no more of it. But I'm thrilled to say it's proving very popular, and looks like it'll be around a while. If you're a Club member and you incline more to the stinkeroo view of it, give it your best in the Comments Section below.

