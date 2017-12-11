Mark Steyn

Don't Send Your Emoji Out Without Her Hijab

by Mark Steyn
Rayouf Alhumedhi's hijab emoji

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A earlier today, here's the action replay. Simply click above for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on a variety of subjects, from the Islamization of Sweden and the partition of Mandatory Palestine to the Mueller investigation and the corruption of the FBI. Along the way, one of our Canadian members, Raj, also brought up the hijab emoji. Personally, I'm waiting for the burqa or niqab emoji - smiley face, sad face, mildly peeved face, foaming-crazy Allahu Akbar face: all exactly the same.

We apologize for the technical difficulties which afflicted the live transmission of this week's Q&A, but I think we got on top of it, eventually, and the program wasn't that impaired. We're still experimenting with different versions for these Clubland Q&As - print, audio, video - and it's important to us to know whether you approve or disapprove of this format.

