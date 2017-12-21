Mark Steyn

Justin in Ethicsland

Steyn on the Oakley Show

On Wednesday afternoon Steyn checked in with John Oakley on Toronto's AM640 to talk about checks and balances, the age of ethics commissars, Justin Trudeau's close personal friendship with Bahamian island owners, and whether Trump should introduce Boxing Day to America. Click below to listen:

Speaking of Charles Dickens, here's Mark's reading of A Christmas Carol that John referred to. We shall have another Christmas classic for you tomorrow to kick off a weekend of Yuletide festivities. Tales for Our Time is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful.

Steyn will be back on camera this evening, Thursday, with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, live at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. For more information on The Mark Steyn Club and becoming a member, please see here - and don't forget our limited-time-only Christmas Gift Membership, which includes a personally autographed book or CD set from Mark. The hardbacks and albums won't arrive till after Boxing Day, but all the other benefits of membership can be electronically delivered to delight your loved one early on Christmas morning.

