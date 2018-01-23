"So What You're Saying Is..."

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A earlier today, here's the action replay. Simply click above for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on a wide range of topics, many of which nevertheless fall under a single pressing question:

Can't We Talk About This?

That's the name of a new documentary film featuring yours truly and taking its title from the last words of Theo van Gogh to the Islamic fanatic who killed him. The answer to "Can't we talk about this?" is a flat "No" - not just from Islam, but from the left, the media, the universities, on an ever wider range of subjects. But in this Q&A we do talk about it - from Jordan Peterson on Channel 4 to the FBI tweets to "You're a racist!" to the Deep State and #MeToo and bad-faith interviewing techniques, concluding with, naturally, forty-foot women from outer space.

We're still experimenting with different versions for these Clubland Q&As - print, audio, video - and it's important to us to know whether you approve or disapprove of this format. There'll be more audio later in the week, and there will be a transcript which we'll post in a few days..

