Image

Mark Steyn

"So What You're Saying Is..."

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/8415/so-what-youre-saying-is

Send WhatsApp
Print

Audio Recording

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A earlier today, here's the action replay. Simply click above for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on a wide range of topics, many of which nevertheless fall under a single pressing question:

Can't We Talk About This?

That's the name of a new documentary film featuring yours truly and taking its title from the last words of Theo van Gogh to the Islamic fanatic who killed him. The answer to "Can't we talk about this?" is a flat "No" - not just from Islam, but from the left, the media, the universities, on an ever wider range of subjects. But in this Q&A we do talk about it - from Jordan Peterson on Channel 4 to the FBI tweets to "You're a racist!" to the Deep State and #MeToo and bad-faith interviewing techniques, concluding with, naturally, forty-foot women from outer space.

We're still experimenting with different versions for these Clubland Q&As - print, audio, video - and it's important to us to know whether you approve or disapprove of this format. There'll be more audio later in the week, and there will be a transcript which we'll post in a few days..

We like to have fun in The Mark Steyn Club, so, if you're considering signing up, for the full year or a trial quarter, you can find out more info here - and don't forget, for any Steyn fans among your loved ones, there's always our limited-time-only Gift Membership.

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Dawning of the Age of Incompletion
  2. Weaponizing the Shutdown
  3. Grab 'Em By the Pussyhat
  4. God's Apology
  5. MSNBC's House Genealogist

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.