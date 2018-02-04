A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 29-February 4

Mark comes to Colorado Springs next weekend with Kennedy, Art Laffer, Mollie Hemingway and more

Next weekend, by the way, Steyn will be speaking live in Colorado Springs. More details below.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

The week began with Hillary Clinton at the Grammys. Steyn sought musical diversion elsewhere.

~In further Hillary developments, on Monday Mark joined Tucker Carlson to discuss Mrs Clinton's comic timing.

~Tuesday was State of the Union day. Steyn celebrated with his traditional objections, and also marked the twentieth anniversary of an unusually memorable night at the Capitol. As for this year's speech, Mark liked the Trumpian appropriation of the word "dreamers".

~On Wednesday Steyn checked in with John Oakley on Toronto's AM640 for more State of the Union analysis, and a consideration of the Ontario Tories' leadership contest. Click below to listen:

~On Thursday Mark returned to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" as FISA Friday Fever mounted. Click below to watch:

~On Friday at noon in Washington the memo was released. Steyn analyzed it in what quickly became our most-read piece of the week.

~For our Saturday screen date Mark looked at an even more risible Russo-American thriller than the Mueller investigation - the Bruce Willis remake of The Jackal.

