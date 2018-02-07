Dumb Strzok

On Thursday evening, Mark joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the latest tranche of texts from FBI lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Click below to watch:

If you're one of the many FBI paramours who are members of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to speak up in the comments. But do please stay on topic, and be respectful to your fellow commenters. We don't like to call time, but things are getting seriously out of hand on some threads.

You can find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here - and, if you're looking for the perfect birthday present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our Club Gift Membership.

If you like Mark in video, he'll be back tomorrow, Thursday, with a brand new SteynPost, and on Saturday with The Mark Steyn Weekend Show. We hope you'll swing by.