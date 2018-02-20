Live Around the Planet: Tuesday February 20th

Thanks for all your questions. If you missed the live broadcast, here's the action replay.
UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it!
UPDATE! We'll be going live in about ten minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And, to listen, simply click the livestream feed.
Today, Tuesday, we'll be attempting another Clubland Q&A session, live around the planet at 4pm Eastern in North America. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.
Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to the Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you happen to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. If you've been toying with signing up, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, there's still time to do so and shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. As soon as we go live, Club members are welcome to log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, feel free to object to it in the comments, and I'll try to address a couple of the objections as we go along.
Between our Presidents Day specials and our viceregal audio adventure, we had a couple of comments on the comparative merits of republics and monarchies. So, on today's show, I'm happy to address more directly any questions on that particular subject. We also had quite an interesting back and forth, following the slaughter in Florida, on one of the key differences between the American republic and Her Majesty's Dominions: the attitude to guns. So we'll explore that topic a little, too, plus the related subject Tucker and I discussed last night - the ever more openly authoritarian tendencies among American and other western "progressives".
All that should keep us going for an hour or so, but, if you do have any questions re John Buchan or our other classic fiction serializations, maybe we'll address those in the final fifteen minutes or so.
~We had a busy holiday weekend at SteynOnline, including our Song of the Week presidential cavalcade with 45 songs for 45 commanders-in-chief: You can find Washington to Cleveland here, and Benjamin Harrison to Donald Trump here. The above-mentioned viceregal alternative was John Buchan's prototype man-on-the-run thriller The Thirty-Nine Steps: aside from my own reading of this great tale, we also offered Alfred Hitchcock's famous film version. For those of a manlier sporting bent, we ventured into the mancave to watch what happens when epic geopolitical conflicts are played out on ice in sparkly bolero jackets. And we still found time for a few thoughts on terror trials, climate trials, and other provocations and transgressions. If you were too busy with Presidents Day observances, we hope you'll start your post-holiday week by checking out one or more of the above.
Much of the above content is supported by members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we're profoundly grateful, given our legal bills. As I always say, we're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense - and in fact this site offers more free content than ever before. But Club membership does confer a few benefits, including not only participation in our Clubland Q&A but also Tales for Our Time, and our series of video poetry and much more. We're a convivial band in The Mark Steyn Club, and, if you fancy joining, either for a full year or an experimental quarter, you can find out more about it right here - or sign up a chum for our new Gift Membership.
So see you back here live this afternoon at 4pm Eastern in North America. That's 5pm in the Maritimes, 5.30pm in Newfoundland, 6pm for all my Bermudan friends - and, beyond the Americas, 9pm Greenwich Mean Time, 10pm in Western Europe, 11pm in the Middle East, midnight in Moscow for all you Russian colluders, 2.30am in Delhi for all you Newfoundlanders who move to India for the half-hour time-zones, and a marginally less uncivilized hour of Wednesday morning in Oz, 10am in New Zealand and a little later in the rest of the Pacific.
But, whatever time it is where you are, we do hope you'll be able to join us. To listen to the livestream, simply click the "play" icon on the audio player (in certain browsers, the audio will start auto-playing). And to pose a question simply use the comment form below. See you in a few hours.
Your directions say click the livestream feed - there isn't any. Why is this hard?
Mark replies:
Er, because it's live and you've missed it. However, the recording can be heard here.