The Decline of Social Trust

CORRECTION! Earlier tonight we posted the wrong episode of our daily audio adventure, The Thirty-Nine Steps. Here is the correct Part Seven. We apologize for the error - and for any plot confusion.

On Thursday evening, I joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the fiasco of CNN's "Town Hall" on the Florida school massacre. Click below to watch:

A Daily Caller reporter, Christian Datoc, has a very weird take on the above:

Hot Mic! Mark Steyn Kicks Off Tucker Carlson Segment With An Audible 'Holy S**t'

I have never in my life sworn on mic, nor have I ever - on- or off-mic - uttered the expression "Holy s**t". I am an unassimilated immigrant with regard to swearing. So I regard Mr Datoc as a wanker spouting bollocks on stilts.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to speak up in the comments. But do please stay on topic, and be respectful to your fellow commenters. You can find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here - and, if you're looking for the perfect birthday present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our Club Gift Membership.