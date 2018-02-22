The Decline of Social Trust

CORRECTION! Earlier tonight we posted the wrong episode of our daily audio adventure, The Thirty-Nine Steps. Here is the correct Part Seven. We apologize for the error - and for any plot confusion.
On Thursday evening, I joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the fiasco of CNN's "Town Hall" on the Florida school massacre. Click below to watch:
A Daily Caller reporter, Christian Datoc, has a very weird take on the above:
Hot Mic! Mark Steyn Kicks Off Tucker Carlson Segment With An Audible 'Holy S**t'
I have never in my life sworn on mic, nor have I ever - on- or off-mic - uttered the expression "Holy s**t". I am an unassimilated immigrant with regard to swearing. So I regard Mr Datoc as a wanker spouting bollocks on stilts.
I don't know who chooses Tucker's guests but that "slick overdressed loves himself" Florida state senator raised Tucker's blood pressure to an undesirable level. The pompous shallow Senator's constant smirking and evasions made the discussion a farce.
I greatly admire Tucker's abilities and his willingness to take the point in the culture war every week night and debate doltish lefties but it's usually a waste of time. As he knows first hand, his Dem guests are mostly trained filibustering Dem parrots or fringe oddballs that don't want to sincerely debate or sensibly discuss the issues and they've proved it numerous times. His producers should include (if possible) a few more well informed and thoughtful people like Mark to have longer discussions with on various substantive issues.
Mark's mention of the Canadian Gun Registry caused me to doggedly search for my Possession Certificate for an unrestricted firearm to see if it expired. The firearm is an old memento passed down to me from a WW2 relative, but it still requires a Possession Only Certificate that is renewed every 5 years. As Mark said, the $ billion Gun Registry boondoggle became a bureaucratic mess of unreliable recorded info. All non-restricted firearms registration info was reportedly destroyed in late 2012 except in Quebec which just implemented their own provincial Gun Registry system on 28 Jan 2018. Good luck with that.