The Decline of Social Trust

Tucker Carlson Tonight

CORRECTION! Earlier tonight we posted the wrong episode of our daily audio adventure, The Thirty-Nine Steps. Here is the correct Part Seven. We apologize for the error - and for any plot confusion.

On Thursday evening, I joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the fiasco of CNN's "Town Hall" on the Florida school massacre. Click below to watch:

A Daily Caller reporter, Christian Datoc, has a very weird take on the above:

Hot Mic! Mark Steyn Kicks Off Tucker Carlson Segment With An Audible 'Holy S**t'

I have never in my life sworn on mic, nor have I ever - on- or off-mic - uttered the expression "Holy s**t". I am an unassimilated immigrant with regard to swearing. So I regard Mr Datoc as a wanker spouting bollocks on stilts.

