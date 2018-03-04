Image

Mark Steyn

Curvy Morns and Tucker Nights

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on Fox

https://www.steynonline.com/8507/curvy-morns-and-tucker-nights

Send WhatsApp
Print

Steve, Ainsley and Brian with Steyn on the curvy couch, the first of his Monday TV appearances on Fox News

A couple of quick programming notes re a busy telly start to the week for me:

~On Monday morning, at 8.15am Eastern/5.15am Pacific, I'll be returning to one of my favorite TV shows to join Steve, Ainsley and Brian on the curvy couch at "Fox & Friends".

~On Monday evening I'll be guest-hosting for Tucker Carlson on one of America's top two cable shows, live at 8pm Eastern with a rerun at midnight Eastern. If you're in the presence of the receiving apparatus, we hope you'll dial us up for a full hour of guest-hosted semi-professional demi-competence.

~You might recall that a year ago CRTV fired me, and then sued me for breach of contract for a gazillion dollars.

How'd that work out?

Well, some of those hardy souls who follow the Empire State's court docket have spotted the following on the schedule for April 12th, and have expressed curiosity as to what it means:

Court: New York Supreme Court
Index Number: 0650887/2018
Case Name: STEYN, MARK vs. CRTV, LLC

Relief Sought: Confirm Award

If you're a US lawyer, you'll know exactly what all that means.

If you're not a US lawyer, all will be made plain on April 12th.

There is a certain amount of disinformation out there re this case, but, rather than play he said/she said, I am more than happy to let the Court speak, definitively.

~I am thrilled and delighted by the kind comments that continue to come in about my reading of our latest audio adventure, John Buchan's pioneering man-on-the-run thriller The Thirty-Nine Steps. If you've yet to hear this cracking yarn, then treat yourself to a binge-listen with Episode One here. We'll be starting a new nightly radio serial later this month -and don't forget, if you have a pal who enjoys classic fiction, he or she can enjoy a baker's dozen of Tales for Our Time with a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

ON THE AIR

~ On Monday Mark returns to the Fox & Friends curvy couch at 8:20am Eastern Time.

Later he guest hosts for Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific Time.

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Bollywood Princess
  2. Diversity: Useless in Adversity
  3. The Abolition of the Sexes
  4. Everything Must Go! Massive Nationwide Clearance
  5. Decadence and Neo-Apartheid

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image