Curvy Morns and Tucker Nights

A couple of quick programming notes re a busy telly start to the week for me:

~On Monday morning, at 8.15am Eastern/5.15am Pacific, I'll be returning to one of my favorite TV shows to join Steve, Ainsley and Brian on the curvy couch at "Fox & Friends".

~On Monday evening I'll be guest-hosting for Tucker Carlson on one of America's top two cable shows, live at 8pm Eastern with a rerun at midnight Eastern. If you're in the presence of the receiving apparatus, we hope you'll dial us up for a full hour of guest-hosted semi-professional demi-competence.

~You might recall that a year ago CRTV fired me, and then sued me for breach of contract for a gazillion dollars.

How'd that work out?

Well, some of those hardy souls who follow the Empire State's court docket have spotted the following on the schedule for April 12th, and have expressed curiosity as to what it means:

Court: New York Supreme Court

Index Number: 0650887/2018

Case Name: STEYN, MARK vs. CRTV, LLC Relief Sought: Confirm Award

If you're a US lawyer, you'll know exactly what all that means.

If you're not a US lawyer, all will be made plain on April 12th.

There is a certain amount of disinformation out there re this case, but, rather than play he said/she said, I am more than happy to let the Court speak, definitively.

