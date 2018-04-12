Image

Mark Steyn

The De-Humanizing Effect of Identity Politics

Steyn on the Oakley Show

On Wednesday afternoon Mark checked in with John Oakley at Toronto's Global News Radio 640. Among the topics discussed were the Zuckerberg testimony and where social media is heading; the left's ongoing campaign to narrow the bounds of free speech; and the Saskatchewan bus crash and how identity politics can wind up de-humanizing you. Click below to listen:

If you're one of that small, brave band who prefer Steyn on camera, he'll be back on TV tonight, Thursday, south of the border with Tucker Carlson, live at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific, with a rerun at midnight. If non-visual formats suit you just fine Steyn-wise, Mark will also be here in audio this evening with Part Seven of our latest Tale for Our Time for Mark Steyn Club members, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

For more information on The Mark Steyn Club and becoming a member, please see here - and don't forget our limited-time Gift Membership. As our first anniversary approaches, we are grateful for the support of all our friends around the world, and look forward to welcoming many more in the years ahead.

