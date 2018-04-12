The De-Humanizing Effect of Identity Politics

On Wednesday afternoon Mark checked in with John Oakley at Toronto's Global News Radio 640. Among the topics discussed were the Zuckerberg testimony and where social media is heading; the left's ongoing campaign to narrow the bounds of free speech; and the Saskatchewan bus crash and how identity politics can wind up de-humanizing you. Click below to listen:

If you're one of that small, brave band who prefer Steyn on camera, he'll be back on TV tonight, Thursday, south of the border with Tucker Carlson, live at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific, with a rerun at midnight.

